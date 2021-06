As global variants of the coronavirus continue to spread throughout parts of the world, West Virginia leaders urge residents to get vaccinated. “The COVID-19 pandemic has decreased markedly in numbers of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths in West Virginia and in the United States,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s COVID-19 czar, in a press release. “However, when carefully looking at the data, it is evident that the impact of reduced COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths are largely in our residents who are fully vaccinated.”