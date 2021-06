(Toronto) -- Border restrictions on nonessential travel between the U.S. and Canada will remain in force at least until July 21st. This according to Canadian officials, who say less than 20 percent of our neighbors to the north have been fully vaccinated against the virus. According to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canadians returning from the U.S. need to be sure that they do not pose a risk to friends and neighbors in the communities they call home. U.S. officials say the current travel restriction dates back to March 2020.