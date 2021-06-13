Mariners Minor League Report — June 13
TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: 2B Ty Kelly hit a walkoff home run with 1 out in the bottom of the 9th inning as Tacoma defeated Sacramento 4–3 on Saturday night. LF Jarred Kelenic (2x4, 2 R, HR, RBI) led the team with 2 hits, including hitting his 3rd AAA home run with a solo blast leading off the 3rd inning. DH Evan White (1x3, BB), C Luis Torrens (1x3, R, HR, 2 RBI) and Kelly (1x2, R, HR, RBI, 2 BB) each collected 1 of the Rainers 5 hits. Torrens recorded his 6th home run in 19 games with Tacoma. Starter Williams Jerez (1.0,1,0,0,0,0) allowed 1 hit in a scoreless 1st inning, but did not factor into the decision. RH Zack Wiess (2.0,2,0,0,0,2), RH Taylor Guerrieri (2.0,3,2,2,0,1,HR), RH Justin Grimm (2.0,1,0,0,1,3) and RH Jimmy Yacabonis (1.0,0,0,0,0,0) combined to allow 2 runs over 7.0 innings in relief. LH Aaron Fletcher (1.0,1,1,1,0,1,HR) allowed a game-tying home run in the top of the 9th inning, but ended up with his first win of the season.marinersblog.mlblogs.com