'Twins Are Here!' Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham's 'Bachelor' Brood Expands

"#LuyendykTwins Are Here!"

With that, former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. announced via Instagram Stories that his wife, Lauren Burnham, had given birth to a son and a daughter.

All the moments leading up to their arrival were captured on Instagram, with Daddy Arie posting, "It's happening!" and updates from the hospital Saturday.

Reassuring his followers that "Momma and babies are doing great and everything went smoothly," he also noted, "Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you all for all the support."

The couple had announced they were expecting in December, with 29-year-old Burnham confessing she'd been crying for months due to the stresses of 2020, but that she was "so so grateful" for the news.

As for Luyendyk, he wrote that the horrible year "had completely redeemed itself" with the prospect of the new arrivals.

The couple met on Season 22 of "The Bachelor," and were wed in Hawaii in January 2019. They live in both Scottsdale, Arizona, and Hawaii, and are already the parents of 2-year-old daughter Alessi.