Podcast: Pooka Williams' Chances, How the Bengals WRs Stack Up Against Their CBs and More in the Weekend Mailbag

By James Rapien
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LPBGF_0aT0NhNL00

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I answer your questions about the Bengals in the weekend mailbag. Topics include Thaddeus Moss, Pooka Williams, former legends that could help the 2021 roster and so much more.

Listen to the Locked on Bengals podcast below and follow on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

