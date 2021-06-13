Podcast: Pooka Williams' Chances, How the Bengals WRs Stack Up Against Their CBs and More in the Weekend Mailbag

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I answer your questions about the Bengals in the weekend mailbag. Topics include Thaddeus Moss, Pooka Williams, former legends that could help the 2021 roster and so much more.

Listen to the Locked on Bengals podcast below and follow on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest offseason news, rumors and more!

-----

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow's Velocity Up in OTAs: "Tight Coverage Won't Matter"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals