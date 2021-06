England take on Croatia at Wembley Stadium on Sunday as both sides kickstart their Euro 2020 campaigns.For Gareth Southgate and his players, this is a chance to avenge their 2018 World Cup semi-final defeat and make a statement in Group D, which is rounded out by Scotland and Czech Republic.There has been intense debate over who Southgate will – or should – start in this game, which could set the tone for the Three Lions’ tournament this summer.Croatia Euro 2020 squad guide and ones to watchEverything you need to know about Scotland at Euro 2020Breaking down Czech Republic’s Euro...