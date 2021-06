Dallas (1080 KRLD) - An investigation is underway in Dallas after a 20-year-old woman died having suffered a gunshot wound at her apartment on Monday. According to police, they received a shooting call at approximately 9:12 a.m. on June 21st to the 4700 block of Meadow Street. There, police found Hope Janicenassia Hensley had been shot and was subsequently taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.