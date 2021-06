British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will call on fellow leaders at the G7 in Cornwall to pledge to vaccinate the world’s population against coronavirus by the end of 2022. With the face-to-face gathering of leaders due to take place on Friday, Boris Johnson is planning to use Britain’s G7 presidency to implore his counterparts to “rise to the greatest challenge of the post-war era” and put a stop to the pandemic by ensuring every person on the globe has access to a jab within the next 18 months.