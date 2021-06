When it comes to his love life, Scott Disick has a few patterns. The reality TV fixture gained notoriety as Kourtney Kardashian‘s boyfriend and baby daddy on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which chronicled their many ups and downs as a couple. Since then, he’s enjoyed many hookups and a few long-term relationships, often with women at least a dozen years younger than him from wealthy, celebrity-connected families. Whether you want to praise the “Lord” Disick (as he likes to call himself) or side-eye his behavior, Scott Disick’s dating history is, at the very least, far from boring. Here are all of his romances and flings through the years…that we know of so far.