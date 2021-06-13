What to Cook This Week
Good morning. Sundays were big cooking days for me, before the pandemic came. I liked to cook large meals and serve them early, to whomever wanted to come, to whomever was hungry, craved connection or needed the meal. I liked the idea of feeding family and friends, the occasional stranger. I liked what the meals brought to those who partook of them. And I liked the regularity of the feeding as much as the food itself. It was a kind of weekly service, something to look forward to, for me and for others. (With impeccable timing, I wrote a book about all this that came out … just before the lockdowns began.)dnyuz.com