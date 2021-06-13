What to Cook This Week

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleGood morning. Sundays were big cooking days for me, before the pandemic came. I liked to cook large meals and serve them early, to whomever wanted to come, to whomever was hungry, craved connection or needed the meal. I liked the idea of feeding family and friends, the occasional stranger. I liked what the meals brought to those who partook of them. And I liked the regularity of the feeding as much as the food itself. It was a kind of weekly service, something to look forward to, for me and for others. (With impeccable timing, I wrote a book about all this that came out … just before the lockdowns began.)

dnyuz.com
Recipesyourgv.com

WHAT'S COOKING? Different kinds of slaw

The weather is getting warm. I, myself, like it warm. This week I’m going to do some with different ones with slaws. I love coleslaw. These go with lots of food. I hope you try some of them. CLASSIC SLAW. ¾ c mayo. ¼ c sour cream. 3 T cider...
Food & DrinksTimes and Democrat

WHAT'S COOKING? Beans provide delicious nutrition

One of my great friends and her family spent a good part of Memorial Day weekend picking, snapping and canning 51 quarts of green beans, also known in the South as “string beans” or “snap beans." She posted an impressive picture of the perfect jars of beans neatly lined in 10 rows of five plus one. One of our other friends commented online, “That’s almost a quart a week” (to eat during the coming year). Well I could totally relate to their diligent efforts because every summer my family spent many hours blanching and freezing enough green beans and other vegetables to keep us supplied for most of the year. The only things we actually “canned” back then were various kinds of pickles, relish, beets and tomatoes.
RecipesNews 12

What's Cooking: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace's eggplant caponata

Chef Giovanni Farruggio, of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace, shows News 12's Lily Stolzberg how to make eggplant caponata. 2c celery (cut in half moons) 1c Sicilian olives (pitted and broken in half) 3c olive oil. 16oz marinara sauce. 1tbs salt. 2c white wine vinegar. 2c sugar. Directions:. 1. Cut Eggplant into...
RecipesPosted by
92.9 NIN

What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Lemon Lavender Bars

We're welcoming in summer with a delicious dessert recipe that is perfect to bring to a dinner party or pack up for a picnic. These Lemon Lavender Bars are a light, aromatic dessert that will absolutely hook you in on the first bite. And yes, they’re vegan–no need for eggs or milk to make the lemon curd you usually get in lemon bars. Instead, we’ll be using Califia Farms' Oat Barista Blend to achieve the perfect texture.
Sterling, NEvoicenewsnebraska.com

Cook of the Week: Sterling 4-Hers bake bounty of homemade pies

STERLING – A group of 11 kids in the Sterling 4-H Club whipped up around 60 pies on Saturday morning in the Sterling school cafeteria to sell to local customers in time for Memorial Day celebrations. Nineteen of the pies they made were served at the Memorial Day dinner on Monday following the cemetery services. The 4-H club’s annual pie […]
Recipesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

COOK OF THE WEEK: Tupelo woman enjoys preparing family favorites

Jun. 9—TUPELO — Daintry Richmond Thomas grew up in Water Valley, but when she was 12, her family moved to Oxford. "I just loved cooking, and when we left Water Valley, my best friend gave me a cookbook — 'Betty Crocker for Kids,'" Thomas said. "I made a meatloaf out of it, and my mother just raved about it. I bet I made that meatloaf once a week for years. With five kids, it gave her a night off from cooking."
Recipesyoursun.com

The flames add flavor to 'campfire' cooking

Apparently "campfire" cooking have changed in the 50 years since I was a boy scout. Now, some people drive to a campsite in campers equipped with all the comforts of a four-star hotel. Others’ tastes have expanded beyond the bounds of hot dogs, hamburgers and Spam to encompass dishes with more creativity in their cooking.
Portland, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Okonomiyaki : "Cook what you like"

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Dave Mallari from The Sinful Kitchen in Portland wants to make it easy for us in the kitchen, so he is suggesting that we 'cook what we like'! The dish he is making is called Okonomiyaki ... Okonomi actually translates to "as you wish" or "what you like" -- and Yaki means 'to cook'. SO -- in this case, he's cooking what he likes!
Rice, VA

WHAT'S COOKING? Rice noodle-shrimp salad

If you are like me, I like good old-fashioned cooking: something that is easy to fix when it is hot. I love salads. Hope you enjoy this one. 1 lb. large shrimp, peeled (deveined) 1 Romaine lettuce heart – thin sliced. 2 medium carrots (grated) 2 ½ c herbs (chopped...
Food & Drinks
Salon

The absolute best way to cook a hot dog, according to so many tests

Prop stylist: Ali Slagle. Food stylist: Pearl Jones. (Julia Gartland / Food52) In Absolute Best Tests, writer Ella Quittner destroys the sanctity of her home kitchen in the name of truth. She's mashed dozens of potatoes, seared more porterhouse steaks than she cares to recall, and tasted enough types of bacon to concern a cardiologist. Today, she tackles hot dogs.
RecipesLancaster Farming

Taco Rice Skillet

1 package taco seasoning (3 tablespoons) 2 cups baking mix (Ella prefers Bisquick) Brown beef; add onion and sauté until beef is no longer pink. Add tomato juice, rice and seasonings. Simmer 25 minutes, stirring occasionally. Mix sour cream and mayonnaise together. Put beef mixture into a greased 9x13-inch pan. Top with sour cream mixture and cheese. Combine baking mix and milk to make a thin batter. Pour over top. Bake uncovered at 400 F for 15 minutes or until browned.
Recipesmomcollective.com

Frozen Banana Chocolate Bar {What’s Cooking Wednesday}

Move over Baked Feta Pasta, the newest TikTok food trend is the Frozen Banana Chocolate Bar. This sweet, and somewhat healthy, treat is perfect for a hot summer day! To make things even simpler, I’m willing to bet you already have all the ingredients at home. This recipe is so easy, it’s perfect for the little chefs in your family to do! And if you’re anything like me, it’s only been a few weeks into summer and I’m already running out of activities to keep my preschooler entertained. If you make this at home, be sure to tag Indianapolis Moms so we can see your beautiful creations!
RecipesLancaster Farming

Creamy Potato Soup

In a large saucepan, sauté onions and celery in butter until tender. Add potatoes and broth. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cover and simmer for 10-15 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Add seasonings, milk, sour cream, bacon and cheese. Cook over low heat until cheese is melted.
Recipesrecipes.net

Quick Eggs with Bacon and Gorgonzola Recipe

Amp up your favorite fried eggs with bacon combo in this easy recipe that serves breakfast staples with frisee, ciabatta rolls, and gorgonzola. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. In a heavy ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat, cook the bacon until golden brown and crisp on both sides. Transfer...
The Weekend Dish: 6/19/2021

The Weekend Dish: 6/19/2021

It’s the last day of spring! My kids have been so excited to countdown the days until it is officially summer. I hope you have a wonderful weekend and, to any dad’s out there, have a fantastic Father’s Day :) On Brown Eyed Baker This Week. Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Sandwiches...
Recipesfoxwilmington.com

Every-occasion potato salad from Chef Ryan Scott

Every-Occasion Potato Salad with Bacon-Mustard Vinaigrette. Looking through my list of recipes for this book, I wouldn’t blame you if you worried that I might have a split personality! I jump around from vegan and salad recipes to full-fat recipes and red meats. But one thing I’ve learned in life is that there’s a time to indulge and a time to have kale salads with dressings on the side. You have to have the yin with the yang. This is my non-mayo-based potato salad. I dress it with a tangy vinaigrette and with the bacon on top, and it is absolutely incredible. Like my mashed potatoes (see page 208) and a lot of my other veggie recipes, this recipe leans hard on good technique. Caramelizing the potatoes from top to bottom on a blistering-hot baking sheet is key. Adding the dressing while the potatoes are hot is the step that makes all the difference. It turns these spud sponges into a culinary flavor bomb.
Recipes12tomatoes.com

Cheesy Broccoli Ritz Casserole

Broccoli is one of those things you either love or hate. I grew up not liking the green, tree-like veggie, but have since found some tasty ways to prepare it! Like this Cheesy Broccoli Ritz Casserole. Granted, pretty much anything is better with a deliciously creamy, cheesy sauce, and broccoli is no different!