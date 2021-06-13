The Portugal lineup that should start against Hungary at Euro 2020
Only once in the 60-year history of the European Championship has the trophy been successfully defended. But you'd be hard pushed to bet against it happening this year. Portugal won the trophy for the first time ever in France five years ago and only seem to have gotten stronger since, with the emergence of Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix and Diogo Jota substantially easing the load on Cristiano Ronaldo at the top end of the pitch.