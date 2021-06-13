Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

The Portugal lineup that should start against Hungary at Euro 2020

By Robbie Copeland
90min.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly once in the 60-year history of the European Championship has the trophy been successfully defended. But you'd be hard pushed to bet against it happening this year. Portugal won the trophy for the first time ever in France five years ago and only seem to have gotten stronger since, with the emergence of Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix and Diogo Jota substantially easing the load on Cristiano Ronaldo at the top end of the pitch.

www.90min.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
William Carvalho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The European Championship#Group F#Covid#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
Country
Portugal
Country
Germany
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccerbesoccer.com

VIDEO: "We need to play as a team" - Bruno Fernandes on Germany clash

Take a look at Bruno Fernandes' press conference ahead of the match between Portugal an Germany in the second round of Euro 2020 group stage. Bruno Fernandes looks ahead to Portugal's mouth-watering clash against Germany this Saturday - check out what he had to say here!. Portugal got their Euros...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

'Someone needs to tell him he is 3-1 DOWN!': ITV commentator Lee Dixon takes a swipe at Bruno Fernandes for a lacklustre performance in midfield... with the Manchester United star guilty of giving the ball away for Germany's fourth goal

Lee Dixon has slammed Bruno Fernandes for lacking urgency as Portugal trailed Germany 3-1 - before the Manchester United midfielder played a wayward pass that set Joachim Low's men on their way for a fourth goal. The Red Devils star featured for virtually the entire 90 minutes against Hungary for...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

PLAYER RATINGS: Robin Gosens and Kai Havertz light up the Allianz Arena as Germany ease past Portugal... but Bruno Fernandes was very quiet by his high standards in a thrilling Group F encounter

Germany threw Euro 2020 Group F wide open with a devastating attacking performance to beat Portugal 4-2. Cristiano Ronaldo scored against the run of play, before two own goals in five minutes turned the tide at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. The superb Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens extended Germany's...
SoccerFOX Sports

Hungary hosts defending champion Portugal at Euro 2020

Home advantage at the European Championship may not count for much when Hungary faces a Portugal team with scoring talent and one particular player looking to make history. Cristiano Ronaldo needs six more goals to become the all-time leading scorer for a men’s national team, and one more for the record of most goals at the European Championship.
UEFAFOX Sports

Ronaldo scores 2, Portugal beats Hungary 3-0 at Euro 2020

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s record-setting day came in front of the first packed crowd of this year’s European Championship. The Portugal great set the record for most career goals at the tournament in the 87th minute from the penalty spot and then added another in injury time to give the defending champions a 3-0 victory over Hungary on Tuesday.
UEFAbluzz.org

How to watch Hungary vs Portugal in Euro 2020 from India?

Portugal open their Euro 2022 campaign with a a tie against Hungary at the Puskas Arena, Budapest. The Seleccao are being billed as one of the favourites to win the Euros five years on from lifting the trophy in France after a stunning 1-0 upset of the hosts in the final.
UEFAthestatszone.com

UEFA EURO 2020 – Hungary vs Portugal Preview & Prediction

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. When does Hungary vs Portugal kick off? Tuesday 15th June, 2021 – 17:00 (UK) Where is Hungary vs Portugal being played? Puskás Aréna, Budapest. Where...
Soccer90min.com

France predicted lineup vs Hungary - Euro 2020

France continue their Euro 2020 campaign on Saturday afternoon as they take on Hungary in Group F. Les Bleus began their journey in splendid fashion, putting in a wonderfully resilient performance to pick up a 1-0 victory over Germany in Munich, courtesy of Mats Hummels' first half own goal. A win on Saturday would almost guarantee their passage into the knockout stages of the tournament.
Soccerchatsports.com

Euro 2020: Diogo Jota features as Portugal beat Hungary

The Liverpool attacker lasted 81 minutes of the Group F encounter in Budapest before being replaced by Andre Silva. Raphael Guerreiro then broke the deadlock in the contest before the win was secured with two Cristiano Ronaldo goals. Jota and his teammates are next in action on Saturday when they...
SoccerUSA Today

Germany looking for efficiency against Portugal at Euro 2020

MUNICH (AP) — Portugal has the European Championship’s all-time leading scorer in Cristiano Ronaldo. Germany has a team full of players who have never even scored once at the continental tournament. They will come up against each other on Saturday. Ronaldo scored two late goals in a 3-0 victory over...
Soccer90min.com

Portugal predicted lineup vs Germany - Euro 2020

Portugal got their Euro 2020 campaign off to the perfect start with a 3-0 victory over Hungary in Budapest, but you'd be hard pressed to find many who wouldn't agree that the scoreline flattered Fernando Santos' side. Pitted in the 'group of death' alongside Germany and France, it was imperative...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Hungary vs Portugal LIVE: Euro 2020 result and reaction tonight

Hungary take on Portugal in the opening game of Group F at Euro 2020 today.Portugal are back to defend their crown having triumphed over France back in 2016. Blessed with some of the most naturally-gifted players in the world they are one of the favourites to win the tournament again this time around.They boast a host of winning pedigree with Manchester City title-winners Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva, Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes and European football’s all-time leading scorer Cristiano Ronaldo all in their ranks. They won’t have it all their own way, however, with World Cup winners France...