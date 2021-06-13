Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

00 Wines 2018 Hyland Pinot Noir (McMinnville)

winemag.com
 11 days ago

There are many wineries that make a Hyland vineyard cuvée, yet this stands out. Perhaps the decision to ferment completely in amphora, then age in 100% new French oak, is what takes it to a different place. The mix of clay and wood is an interesting one, bringing drying minerality up against spicy oak tannins. The cherry fruit is fully ripe but stays in the background with notes of mint and raw lumber. This fascinating wine should be tucked away and tried again in another couple of years. Paul Gregutt.

www.winemag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinot Noir#Wine Enthusiast#Winery#Fruit#Food Drink#Beverages#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinkswinemag.com

Domaine Serene 2018 Members' Limited Edition Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

This lush wine soaks the palate with a mix of chocolate, hazelnut candy, blackberry and espresso. The appeal is immediate and irresistible. Drink now–2025. Paul Gregutt. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
Drinksvinepair.com

Wairau River Pinot Noir 2019

This wine smells like cherries and rhubarb pie with a whiff of mushrooms. It has a chewy palate with a soft weight. Good acidity keeps the wine balanced. It would benefit from a slight chill.
Food & Drinkswinemag.com

Babich 2019 Pinot Gris (Marlborough)

This gold-hued Pinot Gris is a heady combo of honey and spice: fleshy peach, pineapple, ground ginger and honey. The palate is full figured and slippery textured with enough acidity to keep a crunch to the fruit and to make this a food friendly tipple. There's a slight burn of sulfur on the finish but overall this is a solid example of this variety in New Zealand. Christina Pickard.
Drinkswinemag.com

Domaine Serene 2018 Grace Vineyard Pinot Noir (Dundee Hills)

This aromatic wine offers chocolate, sweet spice and toasted hazelnuts. The palate brings a weave of those flavors along with black cherry, sharp acidity and slightly bitter barrel flavors. This is a young, complex, layered wine that should be given extra attention and aeration. Drink 2023–2033. Paul Gregutt. rating. 95.
Drinkswinemag.com

DanCin 2019 Trata Pinot Noir (Rogue Valley)

This estate-grown mix of Pommard and Dijon clones sees just shy of half new oak. It's dense and concentrated, with a mix of mulberries, brambly blackberries and herbs. It shows great depth of fruit and strong tannins. Paul Gregutt. rating. 92. Price. Designation. Trata. Variety. Pinot Noir. Winery. DanCin. Print...
Drinkswinemag.com

Loveblock 2019 Pinot Gris (Marlborough)

This organic wine is on the higher end price-wise for Pinot Gris but it's up a notch in quality as well. The nose bursts with heady aromas of peach and lavender hand soap, flecked with pear, melon and lime blossom. It's medium weight with a slippery texture that's lifted by crunchy fruit notes. A balanced, varietal and food friendly tipple. Christina Pickard.
Drinkswinemag.com

Handpicked 2018 La Colina Vineyard Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

One of a pair of single-vineyard Oregon Pinots from this Australian producer, the La Colina mixes Pommard, Wädenswil and Dijon clones from 20-year-old vines. It's a sappy, tart, tasty wine. The raspberry and cherry fruit have a pleasing sour candy tartness. It's a bright, sassy young wine with appealing freshness. Paul Gregutt.
Drinkswinemag.com

Patricia Green Cellars 2019 Mysterious Pinot Noir (Dundee Hills)

This single-vineyard, all-Pommard-clone wine brings bright, spicy, compact flavors into focus. The tightly layered mix of cranberry, raspberry and sour cherry fruit, along with sassy acidity, sets up an ageworthy wine with hidden depth. Unspecified new barrel aging hints at baking spices, cola and a touch of truffle. The depth and details are exceptional. Drink now into the 2030s. Paul Gregutt.
Drinkswinemag.com

Gypsy Dancer 2017 Legacy Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

A weave of light red fruits, citrus and char, this elegant wine charms with subtle power. Pomegranate, white raspberry and a hint of grapefruit thread together, and the back end kicks in with granular tannins and a thin trail of burnt toast. Paul Gregutt. rating. 92. Price. Designation. Legacy. Variety.
Drinkswinemag.com

00 Wines 2018 Kathryn Hermann Cuvée Chardonnay (Eola-Amity Hills)

Sourced from the Chehalem Mountain Vineyard, this was fermented via the black Chardonnay (intentional oxidation) method and aged 23 months in a one-year-old puncheon. The puncheon aging seems to have smoothed over and softened the mouthfeel. It's a generous wine with ample peach and melon fruit, leaning into papaya. The acidity is sufficient but not intrusive, and with its lush, palate-coating appeal it seems like a good candidate for drinking over the next three to five years. Paul Gregutt.
Drinkswinemag.com

Elizabeth Chambers 2020 Rosé of Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

A pale copper hue, this fragrant and tart rosé is just right for warm weather picnicking. The citrus-driven fruit is crisp and clean, with pleasing notes of sliced cucumber and apple. The flavors are precise and last through a moderately long finish. With alcohol under 13%, it's a good, gulpable companion to cold cuts, salads and chicken. Paul Gregutt.
Drinkswinemag.com

Lenné Estate 2018 LeNez Pinot Noir (Yamhill-Carlton)

Don't think of this as a simple entry-level wine. It's produced from young estate vines with a fruit-forward style. Along with fruit flavors of berry and plum, still compact, there are richer layers of sandalwood, coconut, balsawood, baking spices and toasted hazelnuts. All in all it's a flavor circus, yet instantly approachable and thoroughly delicious. Paul Gregutt.
Drinkswinemag.com

Patricia Green Cellars 2019 Estate Vineyard Wadensvil Block Pinot Noir (Ribbon Ridge)

Dusty scents of earth and cocoa and cumin introduce this superb wine. The 20-year-old vines are entering maturity, bringing further details and depth. Still young and shy, this needs attention and aeration. Hints of seashell, flavors of wild raspberry, subtle citrus highlights and a surprisingly smooth glide through the finish suggest that this will continue to improve over the next decade. Drink now–2035. Paul Gregutt.
Drinkswinemag.com

Lazy River 2018 August Wilhelm Reserve Pinot Noir (Yamhill-Carlton)

The reserve sees 30% new oak and based on the limited production seems to be a barrel selection. It's tart and tight, with a mix of blackberry and sour cherry fruit, along with barrel notes of toast and spice. Paul Gregutt. rating. 92. Price. Designation. August Wilhelm Reserve. Variety. Pinot...
Drinkswinemag.com

Oak Knoll 2019 Reserve White Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

This white brings ripe apple and delicate hints of cinnamon and sweet spice front and center. The mix of fruit, acidity and very light tannins creates a unique style of white wine. It was fermented and aged in stainless steel, and should be enjoyed through 2023. Paul Gregutt. rating. 90.
Drinksgreatnorthwestwine.com

Alexana Winery 2018 West Blocks – Sedimentary Soils Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills, $75

Vines now cover more than 55 acres of the 80-acre parcel Dr. Madaiah Revana purchased in the Dundee Hills west of Portland, and this nearly two-decade-old site now offers 31 microblocks for winemaker Byran Weil to work with. The graduate of Oregon State University’s enology and viticulture program has crafted a Pinot Noir focused on dark purple fruit such as elderberry, Bing cherry and blackcurrant with a nicely balanced structure that’s juicy with a finish of mint and pomegranate.
Drinksvinepair.com

Sokol Blosser Dundee Hills Pinot Noir 2018

Dinner With The Parents, Host/Hostess Gifting, Wine And Cheese Night. Rich fruit with a somewhat lean palate. It smells like cherries and cinnamon with a dash of mocha. The palate is a bit light due to high acidity.
Drinkswinemag.com

Anne Amie 2018 828 Clone Twelve Oaks Estate Pinot Noir (Chehalem Mountains)

This is an interesting single-clone selection from the estate vineyard. Unlike many such efforts, it does not feel incomplete, and it sets a specific tone all its own. Bright raspberry fruit comes out in the aromas and the palate, filling the mouth with a lush richness. Spicy highlights persist with bark and tea leaf as well as a lick of chocolate. In some ways this seems closest to Pommard clone Pinots, but with more spring in its step. Paul Gregutt.
Drinksvinepair.com

Vina Garces Silva Boya Pinot Noir 2018

Last Minute Wine Runs, Party Wine, Pleasing A Crowd. Smells like mushrooms and cherries and is a bit sharp on the nose. The palate has a medium-bodied perception, with a concentrated core of fruit and a balanced but beige acidity. This is not really a chillable red, but is a good casual Pinot.