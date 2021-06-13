00 Wines 2018 Hyland Pinot Noir (McMinnville)

There are many wineries that make a Hyland vineyard cuvée, yet this stands out. Perhaps the decision to ferment completely in amphora, then age in 100% new French oak, is what takes it to a different place. The mix of clay and wood is an interesting one, bringing drying minerality up against spicy oak tannins. The cherry fruit is fully ripe but stays in the background with notes of mint and raw lumber. This fascinating wine should be tucked away and tried again in another couple of years. Paul Gregutt.