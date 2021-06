The sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence is official. It was announced during the conference that Xbox and Bethesda officiated last Sunday, June 13 at E3 2021. Asobo Studio’s title, A Plague Tale: Requiem, will once again introduce us to the protagonists of the first game, Amicia and Hugo, They will return in a new adventure for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. In addition, it will be in Xbox Game Pass from day 1. Will it come out on more consoles? The answer is yes.