Samsung Galaxy A30s and Samsung Galaxy A20 are reportedly receiving a stable version of the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update. The update for both smartphones currently appears to be rolling out for users in Russia and there is no information when other regions will receive the update. While Galaxy A30s gets the May 2021 Android security patch, Galaxy A20 is getting the June version of the security patch. Both smartphones were launched in 2019 with Android 9 Pie and subsequently received Android 10 update in 2020.