Watch: Mason Mount picks out Raheem Sterling with brilliant pass for England

At 26 years of age, Raheem Sterling MBE, as we must now learn to call him, is a man who’s achieved extraordinary things in an extraordinarily short time, and is in understandably high demand. Gareth Southgate has him in his squad for the Euros, and wants him on the pitch, though there are doubts about Sterling’s recent form (scoring only once for England and five times for his club since February, albeit he did his bit to help Manchester City to the Premier League title and to reach the Champions League final). There are the usual rumours, more or less well-founded, that the likes of Barcelona and Arsenal have an interest in him. There’s even wild talk about a return to Liverpool, the club Sterling left in controversial circumstances six years ago (Jurgen Klopp has indicated he might take some persuading). Sterling remains popular at Manchester City, though, where his teammates nicknamed him “Heemio” for his Brazilian-style flicks and flair. He’s on about £8m a year, and is renegotiating his deal as he approaches the last two years of his contract. As far as he is concerned, he says he is blanking everything out until the Euros are over. No doubt if he helps bring football “home” he’ll be in even greater demand, and can trade in the MBE for a knighthood when he gets to Buckingham Palace.