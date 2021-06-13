Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Watch: Mason Mount picks out Raheem Sterling with brilliant pass for England

By Planet Football
planetfootball.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea‘s Mason Mount showcased his brilliant passing range during England’s Euro 2020 opener against Croatia at Wembley. Mount proved his doubters wrong throughout 2020-21, thriving under Thomas Tuchel and registering the assist for Kai Havertz’s winning goal in the Champions League final. The 22-year-old was named in England’s starting line-up...

www.planetfootball.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Kai Havertz
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Real Madrid#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Sportsinews.co.uk

England team news: Gareth Southgate’s expected 4-3-3 line-up vs Croatia featuring Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford

Whatever the make-up of Gareth Southgate’s England starting line-up against Croatia on Sunday, there will be few surprises within the squad. The clamour for Jack Grealish to start among the England supporters is likely to be unfulfilled, with Southgate’s assistant Steve Holland admitting the shape of the team and the personnel have been known for some time.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Raheem Sterling is set to START England's Euro 2020 opener against Croatia with Gareth Southgate picking him alongside Harry Kane and Mason Mount... meaning two of Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish will miss out at Wembley

Gareth Southgate is set to unleash an array of attacking talent against Croatia on Sunday with Raheem Sterling winning his race to start the European Championship opener. Sterling was awarded an MBE on Friday night in the Queen's Birthday honours for services to racial equality. 'It's a proud moment - not just for myself but for my family,' he said. England team-mate Jordan Henderson won an MBE too, for services to charity.
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Raheem Sterling: How a life of adversity shaped the England star to thrive in football and pursue racial justice

At 26 years of age, Raheem Sterling MBE, as we must now learn to call him, is a man who’s achieved extraordinary things in an extraordinarily short time, and is in understandably high demand. Gareth Southgate has him in his squad for the Euros, and wants him on the pitch, though there are doubts about Sterling’s recent form (scoring only once for England and five times for his club since February, albeit he did his bit to help Manchester City to the Premier League title and to reach the Champions League final). There are the usual rumours, more or less well-founded, that the likes of Barcelona and Arsenal have an interest in him. There’s even wild talk about a return to Liverpool, the club Sterling left in controversial circumstances six years ago (Jurgen Klopp has indicated he might take some persuading). Sterling remains popular at Manchester City, though, where his teammates nicknamed him “Heemio” for his Brazilian-style flicks and flair. He’s on about £8m a year, and is renegotiating his deal as he approaches the last two years of his contract. As far as he is concerned, he says he is blanking everything out until the Euros are over. No doubt if he helps bring football “home” he’ll be in even greater demand, and can trade in the MBE for a knighthood when he gets to Buckingham Palace.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Raheem Sterling realises his childhood Wembley dream to prove his value to England at Euro 2020

There is a tattoo that runs down the back of Raheem Sterling’s left arm depicting a young boy wearing the No 10 shirt, looking up in hope and expectation at Wembley. The match-winner of this group stage opener with Croatia grew up in the shadow of English football’s spiritual home on Neeld Crescent, a road on the other side of the railway line that runs behind the national stadium. The arch is visible from the top of his street."As a young boy I used to walk around Wembley, or be on my bike,” he revealed three years ago, before...
NFLPosted by
The Independent

Kathy Burke thanks Raheem Sterling for scoring England winner ‘in celebration’ of her birthday

Kathy Burke has wittily thanked Raheem Sterling for scoring the winning England goal “in celebration” of her birthday.On Sunday (13 June), Burke turned 57. The following morning, she thanked her fans for sending their best wishes to her on Twitter, and personally name-checked the footballer, who scored the goal in England’s first fixture of the Euro 2021 tournament, against Croatia.“Thanks so much for all the beautiful birthday messages yesterday,” she wrote, adding: “I’d especially like to thank Raheem Sterling for scoring a goal in celebration and the BBC for airing Paddington 2. I really didn’t know they cared.”Unforgotten star...
SportsThe Independent

England vs Scotland just ‘another game’, Raheem Sterling insists

Anticipation may be building ahead of England’s Euro 2020 clash with Scotland on Friday night – but for Raheem Sterling the fixture is just “another game”. The Group D rivals meet at Wembley as England aim to follow up their win over Croatia with another three points, while Scotland look to recover from a 2-0 loss to the Czech Republic.
Premier Leaguenewpaper24.com

Harry Kane praises Raheem Sterling as England gamers react to win over Croatia on social media – NEWPAPER24

Harry Kane praised Raheem Sterling for his match-winning contribution as a lot of the England squad reacted on Twitter to their opening-game win over Croatia at Euro 2020. Sterling’s 57th-minute strike from Kalvin Phillips’ neat through-ball was sufficient to safe victory because the Three Lions received the primary match of a Euros for the primary time.
Soccertoysmatrix.com

A thunderous goal from Raheem Sterling helped England defeat Croatia 1-0

England managed to gain full three points from the match against Croatia. London [UK]: A thunderous goal from Raheem Sterling helped England defeat Croatia 1-0 in the Group D encounter of the ongoing European Championships here at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday. England managed to gain full three points from...
UEFAThe Guardian

Local hero Raheem Sterling gets England off to winning start

Raheem Sterling grew up so close to Wembley Stadium he describes it as his “back garden”. On Sunday afternoon, under blazing sunshine and in front of a crowd that got decisively behind Gareth Southgate’s team, it was the local lad who made the difference to set the Three Lions off and running at Euro 2020.