WTC final will be big challenge: Latham

dallassun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBirmingham [UK], June 13 (ANI): After defeating England in the two-match Test series on Sunday, New Zealand stand-in skipper Tom Latham said that the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against India will be a big challenge. Neil Wagner and Matt Henry took three wickets each as England was bundled...

www.dallassun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtc#New Zealand Cricket#Wtc#Ani#Test
