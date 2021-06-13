Patricia Green Cellars 2019 Estate Vineyard Wadensvil Block Pinot Noir (Ribbon Ridge)
Dusty scents of earth and cocoa and cumin introduce this superb wine. The 20-year-old vines are entering maturity, bringing further details and depth. Still young and shy, this needs attention and aeration. Hints of seashell, flavors of wild raspberry, subtle citrus highlights and a surprisingly smooth glide through the finish suggest that this will continue to improve over the next decade. Drink now–2035. Paul Gregutt.www.winemag.com