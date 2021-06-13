Cancel
Patricia Green Cellars 2019 Estate Vineyard Wadensvil Block Pinot Noir (Ribbon Ridge)

 11 days ago

Dusty scents of earth and cocoa and cumin introduce this superb wine. The 20-year-old vines are entering maturity, bringing further details and depth. Still young and shy, this needs attention and aeration. Hints of seashell, flavors of wild raspberry, subtle citrus highlights and a surprisingly smooth glide through the finish suggest that this will continue to improve over the next decade. Drink now–2035. Paul Gregutt.

DrinksDumb Little Man

A Starter Guide To Developing Your Taste For Beer

They say beer is an acquired taste, and that’s true for many new beer drinkers. First-timers usually describe it as tasting gross and even mossy. However, those who’ve sampled beer for years praise the flavor notes and how the color impacts the delicious experience. How is it possible to bridge...
Sonoma County, CASan Francisco Chronicle

This ultra-light, botanical Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir is half the price it should be

Just from looking at it in my glass, I can tell that the Cep Pinot Noir is the kind of Pinot Noir I’m going to like. Its color is a limpid, rosy magenta, which tells me that the wine is going to be lightweight. For Pinot Noir, that means it veers closer to the floral, botanical end of the flavor spectrum than the dense, candied end. And the wine delivers: It smells like bergamot tea, potting soil and roses, leading into flavors of cranberry and strawberry, framed by gentle tannins and tight acidity.
Mcminnville, ORwinemag.com

Hyland 2018 Coury Old Vine Single Clone Pinot Noir (McMinnville)

This own-rooted, single-clone effort offers a sensational glimpse of the early days of Oregon winemaking. Supple, concentrated and thick with marionberry, plum, pie cherry and dark chocolate, it's the sort of wine you dive down into. The nooks and crannies are packed with interesting details of turmeric, black tea and tobacco. Paul Gregutt.
Drinkswinemag.com

Domaine Serene 2018 Côte Sud Vineyard Pinot Noir (Dundee Hills)

A lovely mix of plum, fig, black cherry and tobacco creates a complex and inviting wine. It's both forward and compact, with tight flavors that will continue to unwind for a decade or more. The density of this wine is the key to its longevity, along with the vine age—these are the first plantings at the estate, and their full maturity is starting to kick in. Drink through 2033. Paul Gregutt.
Drinkswinemag.com

Domaine Serene 2018 Etoile Vineyard Chardonnay (Dundee Hills)

There is a lip-smacking tang to the flavors here, with Meyer lemon and green apple fruit in the center, elevated with spicy acidity. It's got a great snap to it in the way the fruit bites right on through the finish. Barrel aging for 15 months in 43% new French oak brings a polished frame of buttery toast, but the fruit and acidity are the real stars of the show. Drink now and through the rest of the decade. Paul Gregutt.
Drinkswinemag.com

Domaine Serene 2018 Members' Limited Edition Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

This lush wine soaks the palate with a mix of chocolate, hazelnut candy, blackberry and espresso. The appeal is immediate and irresistible. Drink now–2025. Paul Gregutt. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
Drinksvinepair.com

Yangarra Estate Vineyards Ironheart Shiraz 2016

Cold Weather Hibernation, Steak Dinner, Winning Over the Boss. Yangarra Estate Vineyards Ironheart Shiraz 2016 Review. This wine smells like blackberry jam and fresh soil. The palate has some weight to it, with low-ish acidity. There is a significant tannin structure that doesn't frame the wine so much as wind through it. It feels like this bottle needs another year or two to settle.
Food & Drinkswinemag.com

Babich 2019 Pinot Gris (Marlborough)

This gold-hued Pinot Gris is a heady combo of honey and spice: fleshy peach, pineapple, ground ginger and honey. The palate is full figured and slippery textured with enough acidity to keep a crunch to the fruit and to make this a food friendly tipple. There's a slight burn of sulfur on the finish but overall this is a solid example of this variety in New Zealand. Christina Pickard.
Drinkswinemag.com

Gypsy Dancer 2017 Legacy Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

A weave of light red fruits, citrus and char, this elegant wine charms with subtle power. Pomegranate, white raspberry and a hint of grapefruit thread together, and the back end kicks in with granular tannins and a thin trail of burnt toast. Paul Gregutt. rating. 92. Price. Designation. Legacy. Variety.
Food & Drinksvinepair.com

Dautel Pinot Noir 2018

This wine is earthy, smelling like cherries and cinnamon covered in soil. The palate is ripe with lean-ish fruit. It has that chewy Pinot vibe with a slightly bitter finish.
Drinksvinepair.com

Wairau River Pinot Noir 2019

This wine smells like cherries and rhubarb pie with a whiff of mushrooms. It has a chewy palate with a soft weight. Good acidity keeps the wine balanced. It would benefit from a slight chill.
Drinkswinemag.com

Elizabeth Chambers 2020 Rosé of Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

A pale copper hue, this fragrant and tart rosé is just right for warm weather picnicking. The citrus-driven fruit is crisp and clean, with pleasing notes of sliced cucumber and apple. The flavors are precise and last through a moderately long finish. With alcohol under 13%, it's a good, gulpable companion to cold cuts, salads and chicken. Paul Gregutt.
Santa Barbara County, CAwinemag.com

Jaffurs 2019 Thompson Vineyard Petite Sirah (Santa Barbara County)

One of the few Petite Sirahs from Santa Barbara County, this bottling always shows an intriguing cool-climate kick, starting with intensely floral aromas of violet, cassis and blueberry ice cream. The palate shows those floral tones even more powerfully than the nose, loaded with black fruit, lavender, more violet and a pinch of pepper spice. Matt Kettmann.
Drinkswinemag.com

Fess Parker 2018 Rodney's Vineyard Syrah (Santa Barbara County)

Gamy aromas of lamb and charcuterie are spiced by pepper and pair with smoked and roasted figs on the nose of this bottling, which also offers a salty iodine element. There's a smoked seaweed flavor on the sip, which contributes a savory streak to the roasted black-plum and rich coffee components. Matt Kettmann.
Food & Drinkswinemag.com

00 Wines 2018 Richard Hermann Cuvée Pinot Noir (Eola-Amity Hills)

This wine was fermented in amphora then aged in new French oak. It offers a lush display of blackberry fruit and a broad streak of barrel toast. Highlights of espresso, moist earth, a touch of smoke and char all combine gracefully, in a bold, robust wine with immediate appeal. The long finish brings mocha, caramel and sandalwood, along with dark chocolate. Paul Gregutt.
Drinkswinemag.com

Oak Knoll 2019 Reserve White Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

This white brings ripe apple and delicate hints of cinnamon and sweet spice front and center. The mix of fruit, acidity and very light tannins creates a unique style of white wine. It was fermented and aged in stainless steel, and should be enjoyed through 2023. Paul Gregutt. rating. 90.
Drinkswinemag.com

Oak Knoll 2019 Dion Vineyard Unoaked Chardonnay (Willamette Valley)

Young, fresh and fruity, this brings light apple, lemon and citrus fruit forward, along with complementary acidity. There's also a slight impression of residual sweetness, just enough to take the edge off the acidity. It's not a big wine, but a well-built and versatile food wine. Paul Gregutt. rating. 90.
Drinkswinemag.com

Lenné Estate 2018 Pinot Noir (Yamhill-Carlton)

A barrel selection from the estate vineyard, this is roughly half Pommard clone, which pumps up the forward blueberry, blackberry and black cherry fruit flavors. There's an ample wash of chocolate and almond paste, along with a streak of cut tobacco. One-third of the barrels were new. Paul Gregutt. rating.
Drinkswinemag.com

00 Wines 2018 Hyland Pinot Noir (McMinnville)

There are many wineries that make a Hyland vineyard cuvée, yet this stands out. Perhaps the decision to ferment completely in amphora, then age in 100% new French oak, is what takes it to a different place. The mix of clay and wood is an interesting one, bringing drying minerality up against spicy oak tannins. The cherry fruit is fully ripe but stays in the background with notes of mint and raw lumber. This fascinating wine should be tucked away and tried again in another couple of years. Paul Gregutt.
Oregon Statewinemag.com

J. Scott Cellars 2019 Sauvignon Blanc (Oregon)

Racy and bright, this razor-edged wine cuts right through the palate with vibrant fruit flavors of pineapple, lime and grapefruit. It's instantly refreshing, the sort of palate-grabber that will hit the spot perfectly on a warm spring day. Paul Gregutt. rating. 91. Price. Variety. Sauvignon Blanc. Winery. J. Scott Cellars.