Lenné Estate 2018 Sad Jack 777 Pinot Noir (Yamhill-Carlton)
This showcases the Dijon 777 block's best barrels. With consulting winemaker Drew Voit at the helm, indigenous yeasts were used for the ferment. It stands apart from the other Lenné 2018s in a number of ways. More acidity, less barrel spice and none of that chocolaty finish. What is there is pinpoint focus, tight, lightly grainy tannins and a finish with a hint of herb. This is a wrapped and sculpted style that needs more time to open up fully. Try it in a couple of years. Paul Gregutt.www.winemag.com