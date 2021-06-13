Cancel
Lenné Estate 2018 Sad Jack 777 Pinot Noir (Yamhill-Carlton)

winemag.com
 11 days ago

This showcases the Dijon 777 block's best barrels. With consulting winemaker Drew Voit at the helm, indigenous yeasts were used for the ferment. It stands apart from the other Lenné 2018s in a number of ways. More acidity, less barrel spice and none of that chocolaty finish. What is there is pinpoint focus, tight, lightly grainy tannins and a finish with a hint of herb. This is a wrapped and sculpted style that needs more time to open up fully. Try it in a couple of years. Paul Gregutt.

www.winemag.com
Mcminnville, ORwinemag.com

Hyland 2018 Coury Old Vine Single Clone Pinot Noir (McMinnville)

This own-rooted, single-clone effort offers a sensational glimpse of the early days of Oregon winemaking. Supple, concentrated and thick with marionberry, plum, pie cherry and dark chocolate, it's the sort of wine you dive down into. The nooks and crannies are packed with interesting details of turmeric, black tea and tobacco. Paul Gregutt.
Sonoma County, CASan Francisco Chronicle

This ultra-light, botanical Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir is half the price it should be

Just from looking at it in my glass, I can tell that the Cep Pinot Noir is the kind of Pinot Noir I’m going to like. Its color is a limpid, rosy magenta, which tells me that the wine is going to be lightweight. For Pinot Noir, that means it veers closer to the floral, botanical end of the flavor spectrum than the dense, candied end. And the wine delivers: It smells like bergamot tea, potting soil and roses, leading into flavors of cranberry and strawberry, framed by gentle tannins and tight acidity.
Food & Drinkswinemag.com

Babich 2019 Pinot Gris (Marlborough)

This gold-hued Pinot Gris is a heady combo of honey and spice: fleshy peach, pineapple, ground ginger and honey. The palate is full figured and slippery textured with enough acidity to keep a crunch to the fruit and to make this a food friendly tipple. There's a slight burn of sulfur on the finish but overall this is a solid example of this variety in New Zealand. Christina Pickard.
Food & Drinksvinepair.com

Dautel Pinot Noir 2018

This wine is earthy, smelling like cherries and cinnamon covered in soil. The palate is ripe with lean-ish fruit. It has that chewy Pinot vibe with a slightly bitter finish.
Drinksvinepair.com

Wairau River Pinot Noir 2019

This wine smells like cherries and rhubarb pie with a whiff of mushrooms. It has a chewy palate with a soft weight. Good acidity keeps the wine balanced. It would benefit from a slight chill.
Drinkswinemag.com

Domaine Serene 2018 Members' Limited Edition Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

This lush wine soaks the palate with a mix of chocolate, hazelnut candy, blackberry and espresso. The appeal is immediate and irresistible. Drink now–2025. Paul Gregutt. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
Drinkswinemag.com

Gypsy Dancer 2017 Legacy Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

A weave of light red fruits, citrus and char, this elegant wine charms with subtle power. Pomegranate, white raspberry and a hint of grapefruit thread together, and the back end kicks in with granular tannins and a thin trail of burnt toast. Paul Gregutt. rating. 92. Price. Designation. Legacy. Variety.
Drinkswinemag.com

Domaine Serene 2018 Grace Vineyard Pinot Noir (Dundee Hills)

This aromatic wine offers chocolate, sweet spice and toasted hazelnuts. The palate brings a weave of those flavors along with black cherry, sharp acidity and slightly bitter barrel flavors. This is a young, complex, layered wine that should be given extra attention and aeration. Drink 2023–2033. Paul Gregutt. rating. 95.
Drinkswinemag.com

Elizabeth Chambers 2020 Rosé of Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

A pale copper hue, this fragrant and tart rosé is just right for warm weather picnicking. The citrus-driven fruit is crisp and clean, with pleasing notes of sliced cucumber and apple. The flavors are precise and last through a moderately long finish. With alcohol under 13%, it's a good, gulpable companion to cold cuts, salads and chicken. Paul Gregutt.
Drinkswinemag.com

Handpicked 2018 La Colina Vineyard Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

One of a pair of single-vineyard Oregon Pinots from this Australian producer, the La Colina mixes Pommard, Wädenswil and Dijon clones from 20-year-old vines. It's a sappy, tart, tasty wine. The raspberry and cherry fruit have a pleasing sour candy tartness. It's a bright, sassy young wine with appealing freshness. Paul Gregutt.
Drinkswinemag.com

Patricia Green Cellars 2019 Mysterious Pinot Noir (Dundee Hills)

This single-vineyard, all-Pommard-clone wine brings bright, spicy, compact flavors into focus. The tightly layered mix of cranberry, raspberry and sour cherry fruit, along with sassy acidity, sets up an ageworthy wine with hidden depth. Unspecified new barrel aging hints at baking spices, cola and a touch of truffle. The depth and details are exceptional. Drink now into the 2030s. Paul Gregutt.
Drinkswinemag.com

Oak Knoll 2019 Reserve White Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

This white brings ripe apple and delicate hints of cinnamon and sweet spice front and center. The mix of fruit, acidity and very light tannins creates a unique style of white wine. It was fermented and aged in stainless steel, and should be enjoyed through 2023. Paul Gregutt. rating. 90.
Drinkswinemag.com

Lazy River 2018 August Wilhelm Reserve Pinot Noir (Yamhill-Carlton)

The reserve sees 30% new oak and based on the limited production seems to be a barrel selection. It's tart and tight, with a mix of blackberry and sour cherry fruit, along with barrel notes of toast and spice. Paul Gregutt. rating. 92. Price. Designation. August Wilhelm Reserve. Variety. Pinot...
Drinkswinemag.com

00 Wines 2018 VGR Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

Sharp, intense aromas of spicy plum and cranberry fruit open into a truly lovely wine with an expansive palate. It deftly incorporates young, tight red fruits with details of mineral (one-fifth was fermented in amphora). The barrel influence is muted, the acidity is more prominent, and the phenolic elements are constrained but important and bring a touch of chicken stock to the finish. The balance overall is impeccable, and the aging potential excellent. Drink now and over the next decade. Paul Gregutt.
Drinkswinemag.com

Patricia Green Cellars 2019 Estate Vineyard Wadensvil Block Pinot Noir (Ribbon Ridge)

Dusty scents of earth and cocoa and cumin introduce this superb wine. The 20-year-old vines are entering maturity, bringing further details and depth. Still young and shy, this needs attention and aeration. Hints of seashell, flavors of wild raspberry, subtle citrus highlights and a surprisingly smooth glide through the finish suggest that this will continue to improve over the next decade. Drink now–2035. Paul Gregutt.
Drinksgreatnorthwestwine.com

Alexana Winery 2018 West Blocks – Sedimentary Soils Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills, $75

Vines now cover more than 55 acres of the 80-acre parcel Dr. Madaiah Revana purchased in the Dundee Hills west of Portland, and this nearly two-decade-old site now offers 31 microblocks for winemaker Byran Weil to work with. The graduate of Oregon State University’s enology and viticulture program has crafted a Pinot Noir focused on dark purple fruit such as elderberry, Bing cherry and blackcurrant with a nicely balanced structure that’s juicy with a finish of mint and pomegranate.
Drinksvinepair.com

Sokol Blosser Dundee Hills Pinot Noir 2018

Dinner With The Parents, Host/Hostess Gifting, Wine And Cheese Night. Rich fruit with a somewhat lean palate. It smells like cherries and cinnamon with a dash of mocha. The palate is a bit light due to high acidity.
Drinksvinepair.com

Vina Garces Silva Boya Pinot Noir 2018

Last Minute Wine Runs, Party Wine, Pleasing A Crowd. Smells like mushrooms and cherries and is a bit sharp on the nose. The palate has a medium-bodied perception, with a concentrated core of fruit and a balanced but beige acidity. This is not really a chillable red, but is a good casual Pinot.
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

World of Pinot Noir Partners with Baker Wine & Grape Analysis

Paso Robles-based lab is partner for annual Technical Symposium in a new hybrid format. (Paso Robles, CA) – The World of Pinot Noir Technical Symposium returns on Wednesday, June 16 featuring a new hybrid format with lab partner Baker Wine & Grape Analysis (BWGA). The annual symposium has evolved and winemakers will gather in four winemaking locations – San Luis Obispo, Sonoma, the Willamette Valley and the Great Lakes of Michigan to analyze wines, discuss challenges of the 2020 vintage and learn from each other. Thanks to technology partner Executive Chef Events – the four pods will all be connected virtually to meet as a group.