Omaha, NE

Dressel, Ledecky lead chase for Olympic berths at US trials

By Associated Press
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 8 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Olympic swimming trials get underway this weekend in Omaha.

It's where Ryan Lochte goes after his fifth — and final — Olympic berth. Katie Ledecky seeks to extend her dominance at the eight-day meet that opens Sunday.

Pools prepped for U.S. Olympic Swim Trials

The U.S. trials are considered more competitive than the Olympics. Swimmers have to finish first or second to earn berths for next month's Tokyo Games.

After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, half the amount of fans as usual will be allowed at the trials.

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

Related