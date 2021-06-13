Padres at Mets – Sunday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

The Mets (30-24) return home to Citi Field for a gut-check homestand, which begins with three games against the San Diego Padres (37-27). The two clubs squared off at Petco Park last weekend, with the Padres taking the first two before the Mets recovered to win the last two. As things creep back towards normal with more people getting vaccinated—if you’re reading this and haven’t gotten vaccinated yet, seriously, go get your shot—the Mets are lifting most capacity limits, so Citi Field will feel about as close to full as it’s been all year. The stadium will allow for just over 33,000 people to attend the game, with 90% of those seats reserved for fully vaccinated individuals.