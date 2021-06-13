Cancel
Padres at Mets – Sunday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

By Ryan Honey
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mets will look to sweep the series after defeating the Padres both Friday night and Saturday afternoon. After defeating Baltimore Wednesday, New York took the first two games of its current three-game stint with the Padres. Jacob deGrom was miraculous in a 3-2 win Friday night and Marcus Stroman gave up just one earned run while striking out eight batters in a 4-1 victory Saturday. Francisco Lindor additionally smacked a two-run home run in the latter win.

