There's no bad time to take a trip back to Schitt's Creek. The Canadian comedy about the once-wealthy Rose family, who were forced to start over in a small town, built up a cult following — and eventually swept the Emmys — because it dared to imagine a kinder world. It's also the rare feel-good show that never sacrificed its strange, biting sense of humor. But if you just finished another rewatch and are looking to branch out, there are plenty of other shows out there that can give you some of what you love about Schitt's Creek.