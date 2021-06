American Airlines canceled more than 200 flights over the weekend due to staffing shortages, and expects to cut more daily through July. The company scrapped 123 flights on Saturday and 178 flights on Sunday, with 97 more canceled for Monday. All airlines are dealing with staffing issues connected to the coronavirus pandemic; in March 2020, when air travel all but stopped, thousands of employees were laid off or accepted buyouts, and now that people are flying again, there aren’t enough workers. American Airlines said its catering contractor and wheelchair operators also aren’t fully staffed.