Majid Jordan have been teasing their third studio album since the beginning of the year, starting with "Waves Of Blue." The single made rounds throughout the spring before they unveiled a few more records to hold down the summer. Finally, they've unveiled Wildest Dreams on Friday. Stacked with 11 tracks, they bring on a few collaborators like Drake, Swae Lee, as well as Diddy, who hold down adlibs on "Sway." Fueled with afrobeats influence and dreamy R&B soundscapes, Majid Jordan pull off an excellent anthem for the parties with Diddy scattering his adlibs across the record.

MUSIC ・ 4 HOURS AGO