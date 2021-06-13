Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden: Vaccination efforts will be 'constant project for a long time'

By Brett Samuels
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tyJBo_0aT0MFkU00
© Getty Images

President Biden on Sunday acknowledged it may take beyond 2022 to stamp out the coronavirus pandemic globally, saying global vaccination efforts are going to remain a long-term project for Group of Seven (G-7) allies.

G-7 leaders pledged in a joint communique to provide 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to other nations in need over the next year. Biden on Friday said the U.S. would donate 500 million Pfizer doses as part of that effort. Still, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said roughly 11 billion doses may be needed to end the pandemic.

"It may take slightly longer worldwide," Biden said when asked at a press conference if it's realistic to end the pandemic by 2022 given the vaccination gap. "But the United States is going to continue, I think there’s a possibility over 2022 going into 2023 that we would be in a position to provide another billion.

"But that’s not done yet," Biden added. "I’ve been very careful as I've dealt with this pandemic to tell you what I know and say what I thought could be done. And when I’ve announced that I’ve gone and done it. What I don’t want to do is be getting too far ahead in suggesting we can do things… that I don’t have done yet.

"There was a clear consensus among all our colleagues at the G-7 that this wasn’t the end. We were going to stay at it until we were able to provide for the needs of the whole world," Biden continued. "It’s not just the right thing to do from a moral standpoint, but it is also the correct thing to do in terms of our own health, our own security. You can’t build a wall high enough to keep out new strains. You can’t do that. And so I think this is going to be a constant project for a long time."

Biden said the challenge is not just producing enough vaccines for the world, but sorting out the logistics so they can be successfully distributed and administered. Part of the effort will focus on ensuring other countries have the means to manufacture the vaccines themselves moving forward, Biden said.

The pandemic hovered over the G-7 summit, which was canceled last year as the virus spread around the world. This weekend marked the first time the group of world leaders had gathered in person in well over a year.

G-7 leaders attended a working session on Saturday focused on the pandemic and how to prevent future outbreaks.

The joint communique outlined commitments from G-7 nations to prevent future pandemics and improve the global response to outbreaks. The leaders also called for a "timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based [World Health Organization]-convened Phase 2 COVID-19 Origins study including, as recommended by the experts’ report, in China."

View All 78 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

241K+
Followers
24K+
Post
178M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group Of Seven
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
POTUSNew York Post

Biden official says US will not issue ‘threats’ to China amid COVID probe

The Biden administration will not take a hard line with China about cooperating in an investigation into the origins of COVID-19, the White House’s national security adviser admitted Sunday. “We are not at this point going to issue threats or ultimatums. What we’re going to do is continue to rally...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden touts vaccine success

President Biden on Friday marked a new milestone in the fight against the coronavirus — 300 million coronavirus vaccine doses administered during his first 150 days in office. “Today we will have reached the mark of 300 million shots in arms in just 150 days," Biden said in remarks at...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Biden Says It's 'Unlikely' Delta Variant Will Cause U.S. Lockdown but Won't Rule It Out

President Joe Biden said Friday that it is "unlikely" the coronavirus's Delta variant will force the U.S. into another lockdown but hesitated to rule it out. "I don't think so, because so many people have already been vaccinated," Biden said at a press conference when asked if the variant could prompt a new shutdown nationally. "But the Delta variant can cause more people to die in areas where people have not been vaccinated. Where people have gotten the two shots, the Delta variant is highly unlikely to result in anything."
Washington StateNPR

A Long To-Do List Awaits Biden Back In Washington

President Biden has had a big week abroad, from today's summit with Vladimir Putin in Geneva to the G-7 meeting in Cornwall to tea at Windsor Castle with Queen Elizabeth. And when he returns to the White House late tonight, he'll have a long to-do list at home. We have two guests here to talk about the domestic politics of what lies ahead for the president. Lanhee Chen is a fellow at the Hoover Institution, and he was policy director for the Romney 2012 presidential campaign.
POTUSCBS News

Special Report: Biden speaks on global COVID-19 vaccine effort

On his first overseas trip since taking office, President Biden announced plans to donate 500 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to countries in need. CBS News' John Dickerson anchors our Special Report coverage with CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes reporting from Cornwall, England, and senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe in Washington.