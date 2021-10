Mike Shanahan was inducted into the Ring of Fame as the Broncos had perhaps their most disheartening loss of the 2021 season. In a game that was never as close as the final score, the Broncos lost to a Raiders team that spent the past week with a new head coach after Jon Gruden resigned because of racist, homophobic, and misogynistic emails. They fell flat when there was an opportunity to reclaim the lead in the AFC West. For the third consecutive week, the Broncos looked outcoached, outclassed, and outplayed in the first half and they wound up dropping the ball in a must-win game.

