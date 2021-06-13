Cancel
Top In-person NFT galleries that are a treat to the eyes and a must visit in 2021

By Parth Dubey
cryptopolitan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFT industry has already passed the $500 million mark. A number of galleries are opening up. A list of the best galleries around the world. NFTs or non-fungible tokens are new to the world but they have become highly popular in recent times. The working of NFTs has proved to be smooth and hassle-free as well as interesting. These tokens store digital data that include audio, video, and images. These digital data are stored in blockchains that are represented by a token.

Coinspeaker

Journey from Digital to Physical: 9 NFT Galleries You Can Physically Visit in 2021

The NFT craze just keeps getting better. If you have already visited the NFT Metaverse, now is the time to become physical witnesses to these NFT exhibitions and galleries. Across the USA, Russia, Europe and Australia, several physical NFT galleries are emerging. If you are an NFT enthusiast, you should check out these novel art galleries. With vaccinations rolled out across countries, the restrictions put by the pandemic are slowly taking a backseat thus giving you the perfect opportunity to set out on your NFT adventure.
Visual Art

NFT art galleries: future of art or another exaggeration?

NFT art galleries have opened up in a lot of places as lockdown gets lifted. NFT industry has already crossed $500-million. Bitcoin 2021 conference hosted over 30 artists, displaying their art in NFT art galleries. NFT or non-fungible tokens are now a part of the blockchain industry. This means that...
Visual Art

This Juneteenth NFT Fundraiser and Gallery Will Spotlight Global Black Creatives

‘The Digital Diaspora’ will explore new terrain in the avant-garde NFT space. 17-year-old prodigious artist and activist Diana Sinclair is commemorating Juneteenth — the annual holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the United States — with the curation of an art exhibition, public installation and NFT auction fundraiser in New York City, titled The Digital Diaspora, dedicated to Black artists around the world.
Design

The First NFT Gallery Has Opened in Venice

Bright Moments gallery is changing the way we view, buy, and appreciate art by utilizing blockchain technology to create the first, in-person non-fungible token gallery. Learn more about this unique experience in this video brought to you by School of Rock.
Fusion NFT Company Coinllectibles Announced Launching Of World's First Fusion NFT Gallery In Victoria Dockside, Hong Kong's Most Prestigious Art Real Estate

HONG KONG, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder and Chairman of the Advisory Board of Coinllectibles, Dr Herbert Lee, recently announced plans to set up the world's first gallery for Coinllectibles Fusion NFTs, the physical collectible version of the digital art ownership tokens that have exploded into the news recently. Coinllectibles Fusion NFTs will bridge the physical and digital worlds for arts and collectibles.
Meet Chicago's first physical NFT art gallery

2021 is the year that NFTs have gone mainstream. An NFT, or a non-fungible token, is technology that's built on a blockchain that certifies a digital asset. NFTs have been used in the digital collectables space through companies like NBA Top Shot, which lets you buy and sell player highlight videos and digital trading cards.
