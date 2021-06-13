England v Croatia - as it happened

1) So then, England v Scotland, the oldest/auldest rivalry in international football. Let’s start with some 1977 Home International classicism: a Scotland win, Mick Mills, some Bay City Rollers tartan and those fans swinging off the post at full-time. Or 1961 and England 9-3 Scotland, “nine past [goalkeeper Frank] Haffey” as the old joke went. Of course, there’s Uri Gellar and his Euro 96 penalty bending. And highlights of the match itself, Gazza and all. The last time the teams met in a competitive fixture at the old Wembley, Scotland won 1-0 in 1999, though it wasn’t enough for them to reach Euro 2000 after the two-leg play-off. How about some Graeme Souness ‘player cam’ during Scotland’s 1-0 Rous Cup win in 1985? Bryan Robson features heavily.