Cali Roots in Partnership With Pollen Announce Inaugural Cali Roots: Baja Sessions

Look: 4 | smell: 4.25 | taste: 4.25 | feel: 4.25 | overall: 4.25. A bit surprised to see this hasn't been previously added to the data base. No matter... The beer pours a fairly dark brown color with good head retention and lacing. On the nose, there's a lot going on, as I pick considerable apple brandy, vanilla, light bourbon, brown sugar and light butterscotch. The flavor profile replicates the nose pretty closely in this moderately sweet beer, with the Apple brandy and vanilla taking center stage. Mouthfeel is medium bodied to full in this impressive beer, though of course it doesn't have the sort of Mouthfeel you would encounter in a well made ba impy stout. Alcohol is well integrated into the flavor profile, though you can tell it's up there a bit.