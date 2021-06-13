Cali Roots in Partnership With Pollen Announce Inaugural Cali Roots: Baja Sessions
Cali Roots in Partnership With Pollen Announce Inaugural Cali Roots: Baja Sessions. In keeping with their longstanding efforts to bring good irie to the world, Cali Roots announced the the newest edition to the Cali Roots family – Cali Roots: Baja Sessions. Presented in partnership with destination events and travel company Pollen, the five-day/four-night bash is set to take place November 3-7 at the newly renovated ME by Melia Cabo in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The festival will feature reggae’s shining stars, including headliners Dirty Heads, Sublime with Rome, Atmosphere, Steel Pulse, Collie Buddz, Tribal Seeds and more.musicfestnews.com