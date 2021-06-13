Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Cali Roots in Partnership With Pollen Announce Inaugural Cali Roots: Baja Sessions

musicfestnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCali Roots in Partnership With Pollen Announce Inaugural Cali Roots: Baja Sessions. In keeping with their longstanding efforts to bring good irie to the world, Cali Roots announced the the newest edition to the Cali Roots family – Cali Roots: Baja Sessions. Presented in partnership with destination events and travel company Pollen, the five-day/four-night bash is set to take place November 3-7 at the newly renovated ME by Melia Cabo in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The festival will feature reggae’s shining stars, including headliners Dirty Heads, Sublime with Rome, Atmosphere, Steel Pulse, Collie Buddz, Tribal Seeds and more.

musicfestnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roots Music#Cabo San Lucas#Pollen#Dj#Atmosphere Steel Pulse#Tribal Seeds#The Elovaters#Bumpin Uglies
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Collie Buddz
Related
Charitiespdga.com

Paul McBeth Foundation Plants Roots

Paul McBeth recently spent an off week swinging a pickaxe, digging holes, building baskets and planting the seeds of disc golf in a place that had never heard about the sport. After announcing a non-profit earlier this year, the namesake of the organization and the five-time PDGA World Champion, together with a team and partners, hit the ground running in late May.
Animalsmarketresearchtelecast.com

VIDEO: Moment in which a white shark devours a neglected bird that competed with the shark for a snack

A tourist recorded the moment in which a white shark swallowed a bird in the waters of the city of Port Lincoln, in South Australia. A group of 30 tourists arrived earlier this month for a shark cage diving expedition, informs Daily Mail. To attract predators, a tuna tail was thrown into the water, but it was not a shark, but a petrel that started to follow it first. Immersed in the hunt, the bird did not notice the lurking shark, which eventually devoured it.
Musicpbs.org

Great Performances: Roots of Latin Jazz

Which examines the variety of Latin American music with the “Raíces Jazz Orchestra” featuring two-time Latin GRAMMY-winning producer Tony Succar and musician, producer and educator Dr. Pablo Gil. Showcasing original compositions and arrangements of jazz standards, such as “Eye of the Hurricane” by Herbie Hancock and “Mas que Nada” by Jorge Ben, the film features GRAMMY-winning artists Richard Bona and Anaadi, among others. Location sequences capture the vibrancy of cities in the U.S., Peru, Spain, Brazil and Cuba. The documentary premieres Friday, July 16 at 10 p.m. on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/gperf and the PBS Video app and is a special co-presentation of Great Performances and Latino Public Broadcasting’s VOCES.
Gardeninglumberjocks.com

Decorative Leaf - Mango Root

That’s stunning, Honorable Bob. I still have a piece left, I should haul it out dust it off and see what I can make after 10 years of further experience. Maybe turn over a new leaf …....oh sorry that’s just so sick. BTW how is everything going after that wild...
Books & Literaturefictionwritersreview.com

Roots: An Interview with Melissa Scholes Young

"When we busy ourselves too much with keeping up appearances, we might not hold enough space for authenticity, intimacy, and engagement with the world bigger than our own.” Melissa Scholes Young talks with Steven Wingate about her new novel, The Hive. It’s a great pleasure to read authors to simultaneously...
Food & DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse

Look: 4 | smell: 4.25 | taste: 4.25 | feel: 4.25 | overall: 4.25. A bit surprised to see this hasn't been previously added to the data base. No matter... The beer pours a fairly dark brown color with good head retention and lacing. On the nose, there's a lot going on, as I pick considerable apple brandy, vanilla, light bourbon, brown sugar and light butterscotch. The flavor profile replicates the nose pretty closely in this moderately sweet beer, with the Apple brandy and vanilla taking center stage. Mouthfeel is medium bodied to full in this impressive beer, though of course it doesn't have the sort of Mouthfeel you would encounter in a well made ba impy stout. Alcohol is well integrated into the flavor profile, though you can tell it's up there a bit.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Mashed

The Truth About Chicory Root Coffee

It's pretty much impossible to imagine a New Orleans breakfast without a mug of chicory coffee. The slightly sweet aroma and smooth toasty flavor profile are the perfect pairing for warm, doughy beignets. But what exactly is chicory coffee? And more importantly, why is so specifically tied to the South?
La Quinta, CAcoachellavalleyweekly.com

Cali Rosina Is Pleased Tea Meet You

For those yearning to quench a thirst for travel and experience natural delicacies from around the world, the Cali Rosina Tea & Chocolate shop in Old Town La Quinta is just the place to find exotic flavors and selections. Cali Rosina opened its doors in March of 2020, just as California issued a stay-at-home order during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The family-owned business has become a local favorite, greeting customers who enter their bright and cozy shop with a warm welcome and sweet yet spicy aromas.
Drummond, MIrootandarrowphotography.com

Drummond Island Family Vacation Session | Simendinger Family | Root & Arrow Photography

This was the second session I got to do with the Simendinger family & it’s always the most fun! Drummond Island is their happy place (we have that in common!) & I love that they make the time to document their family in such a special place to them! They even did some location scouting ahead of time for this one & found this gorgeous beach location. I’m only a little obsessed so get to scrolling 😜
Musicjuno.co.uk

Roots / Lovers Rock

Winston McAnuff - "Ten Thousand Of Them" Review: Winston McAnuff has a hearty collection of classics in his back catalogue. Many of them are hard to find or totally out of print, but labels like Roots Vibration have done a fine job of bring them back into the game. This time out it is Hands & Hearts that serve up his 'Ten Thousand Of Them.' It's a timeless roller with fat drums that sit perfectly with the even fatter bass. On the flip 10 Strings Meets Unitone for a collaborative dub entitled '10,000 Dub' that strips it back to the bare essentials.
Drinksjust-drinks.com

Treasury Wine Estates’ 19 Crimes’ Snoop Cali Rosé – Product Launch

Location – The US, available in the off-premise channel and online. Treasury Wine Estates has launched a Californian rosé as part of its partnership with rapper and actor Snoop Dogg. Snoop Cali Rosé is part of TWE’s 19 Crimes brand and comprises a blend of Grenache and Zinfandel. The bottle...
Musicthewordisbond.com

Ominous Words, Abstract Rude , Zen of the Visionaries and Thoughtsarizen team up for “Cali Soul”

Ominous Words‘s new release “Cali Soul” is a solid posse cut featuring Abstract Rude, Zen of the Visionaries, and Thoughtsarizen. The record taps into the spirit of the city of angels and its overall global vibe. Each emcee contributes their own perspective over the upbeat soulful production courtesy of Akil of Jurassic 5 and LD who performs some excellent cuts on the hook.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Audacy

Resorts World Las Vegas to offer 'cashless' gaming

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT)- The Strip’s first new ‘from the ground up’ casino in over a decade is set to do things a little bit differently when it opens next Thursday. Resorts World Las Vegas will be the first property in town to offer cashless gaming. “Launching cashless gaming solutions...
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

What is rooted dirt in Minecraft?

The Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update added a wide variety of new blocks to the game, one of them being rooted dirt. Previous versions of Minecraft already featured various forms of dirt blocks prior to the latest update, but rooted dirt has been added to the list. This block functions quite differently than the other established dirt blocks, however.
MusicPosted by
Y105

Olivia Rodrigo, Willow + Others Lead Rock Resurgence on U.K. Singles Chart

Young pop artists such as teen star Olivia Rodrigo, Italian band Maneskin and Hollywood progeny Willow are bringing rock music back to the United Kingdom's Official Singles Chart, according to a recent survey from the weekly sales ranking's official compiler, the country's Official Charts Company. That's because Rodrigo's "Good 4...