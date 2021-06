Luke Shaw has insisted that the England players carrying injuries after a long and gruelling season at club level are prepared to ‘give their lives’ for the team at Euro 2020 in order to make their country proud.The Manchester United left-back will go to the tournament in good shape after enjoying the best form of his career but there are question marks over several others in Gareth Southgate’s squad, including Shaw’s club team-mate Marcus Rashford.After United’s Europa League final defeat to Villarreal last month, Rashford said that he could “show you five, six players including myself” in the United...