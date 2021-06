Ireland says that it is willing to compromise over the 12.5% tax it charges companies like Apple on their profits. This amid a wish from other countries to agree to a 15% tax. Ireland has told CNBC that it is willing to "engage" with discussions over the 12.5% tax on profits that it charges Apple in the country. It hopes to be able to reach a "compromise" over the 15% that other countries are hoping to agree to.