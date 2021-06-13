Frank Stephenson Explains the Three Greatest BMW Designs of All Time

It’s amazing what looks can do. As shallow as it may sound, gorgeous looks can make up for a lot of issues. Even if Margot Robbie were a complete ass-hat, I’d still follow her around like a loyal little puppy. The inverse can happen too, though. Character, personality, and charm can make up for maybe less than gorgeous looks. Take the BMW M3 Competition, for example. It looks like if a beaver fell into the same vat of acid as the Joker and somehow managed to come out looking even more vile. However, the M3 Competition gets away with it because it’s flipping brilliant to drive.