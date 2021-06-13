Cancel
VIDEO: Gabriel's goal against Palmeiras

By BeSoccer
besoccer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a look at Gabriel's goal for Corinthians against Palmeiras. Gabriel was on target for Corinthians against Palmeiras on Saturday night - check out his strike here!. The away side were behind after just three minutes of the match, as Veiga converted Wesley's assists with one of the first chances of the match. Palmeiras went in at the break 1-0 down, however it took just ten second half minutes for Gabriel to draw his side level. He converted Silva's assist, as the match finished a 1-1 draw.

