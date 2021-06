In one of the scariest sports moments in recent memory (or long-term memory, honestly), 29-year-old Inter midfielder Christian Eriksen suddenly collapsed on the pitch while playing for Denmark against Finland in their opening game of this year’s Euro tournament. The unsettling medical emergency, which can be viewed here, resulted in a delay to the game of over 90 minutes that honestly could and should have been much longer. Thank goodness, though, Eriksen is alive, and according to an early-Sunday statement from the Danish federation, he has been awake and is in stable condition.