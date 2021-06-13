Eriksen remains stable in hospital, has sent greetings to team-mates
The Danish Football Union said Christian Eriksen is still in hospital in a stable condition awaiting further examinations. Christian Eriksen remains in a stable condition in hospital pending further examinations, the Danish Football Union (DBU) said in an update to the midfielder's condition on Sunday. The football world has rallied around Eriksen after he collapsed on the pitch during Denmark's Euro 2020 game with Finland on Saturday.www.besoccer.com