After reaching the semifinals of the UEFA European Championship in 2008, Turkey failed to qualify for the tournament four years later. The side returned to the competition in 2016 but lost two of its three group-stage matches and did not advance. If it plans on making it to the knockout rounds of UEFA Euro 2020, Turkey will need to come away with a convincing victory when it squares off against Wales on Wednesday. The Turks did not get off to a good start in the tournament, as they suffered a 3-0 loss against Italy on Friday, while Wales battled to a 1-1 draw with Switzerland the following day.