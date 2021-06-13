Cancel
NBA

NBA Playoffs Nuggets-Suns: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Fans Fighting In Stands During Game 3

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 8 days ago

Some fans in Denver during Game 3 got carried away getting into a fight.

During Game 3 between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns, some fans in the stands got a little carried away getting into a fight.

The Suns won the game 116-102 and took a 3-0 series lead.

The video of the fight can be seen in a post below from Gabb Goudy.

Here is what Twitter is saying about the incident.

The Suns are 3.5-point favorites over the Nuggets for Game 4 in Denver on Sunday evening, according to FanDuel.

