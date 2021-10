The Southeastern Conference landed another big addition over the weekend with five-star forward Julian Phillips’ commitment to Louisiana State on Friday. Phillips became the sixth top-20 recruit in the 2022 class — according to the 247Sports composite rankings — to commit to an SEC school, with Kentucky having three of those (Shaedon Sharpe, Chris Livingston and Skyy Clark) and Arkansas (Nick Smith Jr. at No. 9) and Alabama (Jaden Bradley at No. 18) landing one each. The ACC and Pac-12 (three top-20 recruits each) are next on that list, though all three of the ACC commitments have picked Duke.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO