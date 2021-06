Stefanos Tsitsipas broke more than a spell tonight and, for the fourth time in his career, the second in a row at the Roland Garros, he reached the semi-finals in a Grand Slam tournament. The Greek tennis player had beaten Daniil Medvedev only once, at the ATP Finals 2019, in the total seven games played and had only taken home one of the last eight games played against a top 5, the last at the Australian Open 2021 against Rafael Nadal .