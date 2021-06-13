Danny Mendick makes himself available for best opportunity yet

The Dodgers are one win away from the most wins in the NL and two wins away from the most win in all of baseball. They have scored the most runs and have the largest run differential … by a huge margin, and they still are missing their World Series MVP, who is ranked as one of the Top 2 or 3 SS in all of baseball. When he is healthy, this team is to be feared! The pitching is fine and getting better, as the Dodgers are #3 in team ERA barely behind San Diego and the Mets.