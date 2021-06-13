Danny Mendick makes himself available for best opportunity yet
Up until Nick Madrigal's injury, Danny Mendick was caught in an awkward professional space as the last man on the roster of a successful team. He's a fringe major leaguer who could really use a couple hundred plate appearances in a season, which would at least allow him the opportunity to say he got a chance. It's just that those opportunities are best afforded by the Tigers, or Pirates, or what the White Sox used to be, because those teams are in a better position to appreciate what he can do. For instance, his strong defense might help a straggler lessen its chances of being outright mocked.