Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Danny Mendick makes himself available for best opportunity yet

By Jim Margalus
soxmachine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUp until Nick Madrigal’s injury, Danny Mendick was caught in an awkward professional space as the last man on the roster of a successful team. He’s a fringe major leaguer who could really use a couple hundred plate appearances in a season, which would at least allow him the opportunity to say he got a chance. It’s just that those opportunities are best afforded by the Tigers, or Pirates, or what the White Sox used to be, because those teams are in a better position to appreciate what he can do. For instance, his strong defense might help a straggler lessen its chances of being outright mocked.

www.soxmachine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Romine
Person
Rick Hahn
Person
Nick Madrigal
Person
Leury García
Person
Brad Ausmus
Person
Danny Mendick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers#The White Sox#Triple A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Danny Mendick: Starting Thursday

Mendick is starting Thursday's game against the Blue Jays. The 27-year-old entered Wednesday's game in the seventh inning, and he should see increased time at second base along with Leury Garcia after Nick Madrigal (hamstring) was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday. Mendick has hit .200 with two home runs and 10 RBI in 27 games to begin the season.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Danny Mendick: Replaces injured Madrigal

Mendick entered Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays in the seventh inning after Nick Madrigal left due to a hamstring injury. Madrigal injured his right hamstring after running out a groundball and needed assistance leaving the field. He'll undergo further evaluation Thursday. If Madrigal misses time, Mendick and Leury Garcia are expected to share duties at second base.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Danny Mendick: Collects two hits in win

Mendick went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 5-4 extra-inning win over Detroit. Mendick made his second straight start at second base with Nick Madrigal (hamstring) sidelined and on the 60-day injured list. Mendick and Leury Garcia will be the main fill-ins for Madrigal, although Garcia was deployed in right field Friday in place of Adam Eaton for a second consecutive game. Manager Tony La Russa has taken to sitting Eaton against left-handers. Mendick can also play right field, appearing seven times there this season, the first outfield starts of his career.
MLBMLB

García, Mendick ready to rise to 2B occasion

DETROIT -- The big blow came Thursday, when the White Sox announced Nick Madrigal had landed on the 60-day IL with a proximal tear of his right hamstring. On Friday, the big question was how best to replace yet another star lost to injury. The immediate answer was to promote...
MLBTimes Union

Chicago White Sox-Houston Runs

Astros first. Jose Altuve reaches on error to third base, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Yoan Moncada. Michael Brantley strikes out swinging. Yuli Gurriel singles to center field. Jose Altuve to third. Yuli Gurriel to second. Jose Altuve scores. Yordan Alvarez flies out to center field to Adam Engel. Carlos Correa called out on strikes.
BaseballNew York Post

Female brawl breaks out in the bleachers at White Sox-Cardinals game

An all-female brawl stole the spotlight at the White Sox-Cardinals game on Monday night. While the White Sox were busy pulling out a 5-1 win over the Cardinals at home, a few unidentified women were duking it out in the bleachers behind left field. Nearby fans recorded the heated scuffle and shared videos on social media.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Thinks the Best is Yet to Come For LA

The Dodgers got off to an incredibly hot start in the 2021 season. Fresh off of their first World Series win since 1988, Los Angeles started off by winning 14 of their first 18 games. Even in those 4 losses, there were chances to come through and win. The pace...
MLBchatsports.com

The Best is Yet to Come!

The Dodgers are one win away from the most wins in the NL and two wins away from the most win in all of baseball. They have scored the most runs and have the largest run differential … by a huge margin, and they still are missing their World Series MVP, who is ranked as one of the Top 2 or 3 SS in all of baseball. When he is healthy, this team is to be feared! The pitching is fine and getting better, as the Dodgers are #3 in team ERA barely behind San Diego and the Mets.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: surprises in first All-Star voting update

With MLB All-Star voting in full swing, the first batch of voting has been counted with the update being released. We have known that the Houston Astros have legitimate contenders for the Mid-Summer Classic, but it took an unorthodox turn. The Houston Astros have their starting nine in the top...
MLBESPN

Garcia drives in 3, Correa homers as Astros beat White Sox

HOUSTON -- — In the three games since Houston star third baseman Alex Bregman was injured, the two players filling in for him have come up big to help the Astros keep their winning streak alive. Astros rookie Robel Garcia tied a career high with three RBI, Carlos Correa homered...
MLBbuffalonynews.net

Surging Astros shut down struggling White Sox

Robel Garcia delivered a bases-clearing double while Framber Valdez recorded his fourth consecutive winning decision as the Houston Astros clinched their four-game series against the visiting Chicago White Sox with a 7-3 victory on Saturday. The Astros have won 15 of 19 games and will pursue a sweep of their...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Facing Astros, White Sox turn to Lance Lynn to avoid 3-game skid

The Chicago White Sox will look to avoid just their second three-game losing streak of the season when they face the host Houston Astros on Saturday night after dropping the first two contests of a four-game series between two of baseball's best teams. "It's pretty close as you can get...
MLBnumberfire.com

Adam Engel batting second in White Sox's Saturday lineup against Astros

Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is starting in Saturday's game against the Houston Astros. Engel will patrol center field after Brian Goodwin was benched against left-hander Framber Valdez. numberFire's models project Engel to score 9.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox Deadline Additions? Trust the Pro Scouts

During Rick Hahn’s tenure as general manager of the White Sox, the pro scouting department has been rightly questioned, as bad money was too often spent and mistakes were all too familiar. While changes to that department have occurred, they’re tough to quantify currently. Former director of amateur scouting Nick...