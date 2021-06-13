Deiveson Figueiredo’s “Weird” Performance, Zabit Return, & More on the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill
In the words of repeated UFC commercials, UFC 263 was mind-blowing. The night kicked off when Terrance McKinney landed a two-punch combination that cemented a victory in his UFC debut. Shortly after, he nearly experienced his first UFC injury due to celebrating. Leon Edwards established dominance over Nate Diaz, minus a 60-second wobbling scare at the end of the 5th round. Moreno slays the dragon, and Adesanya does what he always does to keep his title. Now, it’s time for the rumor mill to do its part to entertain.middleeasy.com