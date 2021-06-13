Mets’ Second Base Defense Trending In Right Direction

The under is 4-1 in the Chicago Cubs’ last five road games, and is 5-2 in the previous seven meetings in New York between the Mets and Cubs. The over/under for tonight's series finale is seven runs, per BettingPros consensus odds. New York’s Marcus Stroman (6-4, 2.33 ERA) has very quietly had an outstanding season in the shadows of Jacob deGrom and is a big reason along with Taijuan Walker why the Mets have the best ERA in baseball. Stroman has been an innings-eater, completing at least six innings in each of his last seven starts and allowing three runs or fewer in six of them. He has also been lights out at Citi Field this year, posting a 1.88 ERA in five home starts. Not many pitchers in baseball have been hotter than Chicago’s Kyle Hendricks (8-4, 4.46 ERA) over the last month. Hendricks is on an incredible six-game winning streak in his previous six starts and has pitched to a 2.93 ERA in that span. The under is 4-0-1 in Stroman’s last five home starts.