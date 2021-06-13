Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami Beach, FL

Miami Beach Invites LGBTQ Travelers and Locals to Celebrate Pride Month

themiamiguide.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Beach, a city like no other place in the world, is also recognized as a top travel destination for LGBTQ travelers. Additionally, Miami Beach is home to organizations like the LGBTQ Visitor Center in Miami Beach and the Miami-Dade Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, a testament to the city’s diversity, unity, and equality for all. Celebrating pride this month and throughout the year, Miami Beach is hosting an array of events, including the Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade and Pride Bar Crawl, along with virtual networking events.

themiamiguide.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Miami Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Adkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Month#Pride Parade#Lgbtq#Restaurants#South Beach#The Lgbtq Visitor Center#Mbvca#Facebook Live#Mdglcc#Nathan S Bar#Palace#Twist#Axelbeach Miami#Twitter#The Miami Beach App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Travel
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
POTUSNBC News

White House to concede it's likely to miss original July 4 vaccination target

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration planned to concede Tuesday that it will likely fall short of President Joe Biden’s goal of partially vaccinating 70 percent of American adults by Independence Day, but insist it has “succeeded beyond our highest expectations” in returning the nation to a pre-pandemic normal. Jeffrey Zients,...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

The latest on the NYC mayoral primary election

When we expect to see NYC primary election winners (it's not tonight) For the first time, New York City will be using a ranked-choice voting system for some races. This means it will likely take weeks to have full results of the election. Here's a quick breakdown of when we...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court rules against NCAA in dispute over student-athlete compensation

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled unanimously against the NCAA in a dispute over limits placed on education-related compensation that student-athletes can receive. The decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch , clears the way for colleges to provide more school-related perks to students like computers, musical instruments and internships, and some legal experts say the case could be a prelude to challenges aimed more broadly at compensation restrictions on college athletes.