Miami Beach Invites LGBTQ Travelers and Locals to Celebrate Pride Month
Miami Beach, a city like no other place in the world, is also recognized as a top travel destination for LGBTQ travelers. Additionally, Miami Beach is home to organizations like the LGBTQ Visitor Center in Miami Beach and the Miami-Dade Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, a testament to the city’s diversity, unity, and equality for all. Celebrating pride this month and throughout the year, Miami Beach is hosting an array of events, including the Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade and Pride Bar Crawl, along with virtual networking events.themiamiguide.com