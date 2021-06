Car accidents are a sure-shot nightmare for any driver out there. The minute they occur, they bring 1000’s problems and unfamiliar scenarios with them; Different types of claims, price fluctuations, individual harm, impact on the vehicle, etc., the list goes on and on. But the primary stress that bothers all the drivers out there is the damage that it does to the insurance premium of that particular vehicle. An accident-related car’s driver usually experiences an increase of almost 34% in the car insurance rates.