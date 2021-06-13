PHOTO GALLERY: CARMEL AT KETCHAM BASEBALL
WAPPINGERS FALLS – It can be an intimidating experience, playing at the Roy C. Ketcham High School baseball field. The team is consistently and perennially strong, the coach has 400 wins on his resume, the fans pack the bleachers and hug the fences two, three, sometimes 10 deep, and a quick glance at the backstop and public address booth with the banners tell the story – 11 league championships, six Section 1 titles, three regional crowns, three state Final Four appearances and a state title.www.hudsonvalleysportsreport.com