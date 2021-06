New York state Sen. Jabari Brisport (D) on Monday said that a bill for single-payer health care in New York has the support needed to pass and override any potential vetoes from Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D). "This is legislation that's been introduced time and time again since 1992. This is the first time ever in nearly 30 years that we have a majority of co-sponsors on the legislation in both the New York State Assembly and the State Senate. So we have majority support in both houses and we just need to vote on it," Brisport said while appearing on Hill.TV's "Rising."