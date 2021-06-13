Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Fans Question How One Branded Cowboy Was Able to Leave the Dutton Ranch

By Halle Ames
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113KxY_0aT0HGWa00

Yellowstone fans question how one branded man was able to leave the Dutton ranch when no one else can.

Every Yellowstone fan knows that if you commit to a brand, you are committing to the Dutton ranch for life. And what happens if you break this commitment? Easy, one of two things. You either cut out the massive ‘Y’ brand in your chest, which may kill you from bleeding out, let alone the pain. OR you can visit the train station.

No, silly. Not the train station that will take you on a comfortable ride to wherever you need to go. This is a one-way trip to heaven… or hell. Regardless, you are killed, and your poor, lifeless body is thrown over the edge of a cliff, right across the Montana and Wyoming border. Basically, no one will ever find you. Poof. Gone. Bye.

Yellowstone’s Branded Men

We have seen a few men try to go around this rule, but none, besides one, are here to tell their story. Heck, even men that weren’t branded by the Yellowstone ranch have been killed for trying to leave. They’ve seen too much. The only way to cover your tracks is to cover them with dirt.

But who is this lucky man that has cheated both death and John Dutton? That is none other than Wade Morrow.

In season three, when Yellowstone first introduced Wade’s character, he and John Dutton knew each other from the past. While fans were left guessing what it is that John hates so much about the old cowboy, the Dutton patriarch repeatedly tells him that Wade has something that belongs to John.

Um, okay. Super cryptic. Initially, I thought Wade might have stolen a horse or two or something along those lines, but nope. Wade threatens John and says, come and get it. John is one person I probably wouldn’t taunt. He has power in terms of the law and Rip. John keeps his word when he states that he plans to.

So what did Wade Morrow steal? On Wade’s chest lies a large ‘Y’ brand- a brand he received from his days working at the Yellowstone. So, how was he able to leave when no others have been? We have been wondering this as well.

Why Could Wade Leave?

Yellowstone fans on Reddit debate Wade’s previous role on the ranch. In addition, the user refers to Roarke Morris, the guy from Market Equities with the gross slicked back hair, as “Orouke,” so don’t let that confuse you.

“Anyone else wonder how the guy that Orouke hired to push John was able to leave the ranch alive. I don’t think that storyline will ever come up now that he left for the train station.”

Thankfully, the rest of the Reddit world chimed in with their theories.

“The impression that I got was that he was sort of the enforcer when he was there, so it’s quite possible that there was nobody to really hold him accountable when he left.”

Kind of like Rip. I don’t foresee anyone trying to stop him if he left. But one fan questions if he left on his own or if he was arrested and went to jail.

Another good theory, but wouldn’t he drag John down with him? As the first user said, Yellowstone fans probably will never know, seeing that Wade and his son Clint are at the bottom of the train station. Poof, as if they never existed at all.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

102K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone#Cowboy#Branded Men#Roarke Morris#Market Equities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Reddit
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Is There a Deeper Meaning Behind Why Rip Wheeler Can’t Stand Walker?

On the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” there are several rivalries among characters that keep the drama at a high level. There is certainly no shortage of dramatic rivalries in the modern western series. Pretty much every character on “Yellowstone” has beef with another character. Beth and Jamie Dutton have beef that dates all the back to when they were just kids. John Dutton has beef with anyone who thinks they are going to the property that he rightfully owns. It’s one of the facets that make the show a smash hit and draws millions of viewers for each episode.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Why Beth Dutton Might Have Attempted to Plant Bomb at Her Office Herself

While we all continue our wait for a new season of “Yellowstone” to grace our television sets, the theories are coming fast and heavy. A loyal and dedicated bunch, “Yellowstone” fans aren’t the type to sit around and wait. Instead, many fans of the Paramount Network series are taking to the internet to search out clues and bits of information on the new season. Message board sites, like Reddit, have become a haven for “Yellowstone” fans to discuss the show with other fans.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Did Fans Uncover the Name of the First Episode of Season 4?

Fans of Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” are chomping at the bit as they wait for their favorite show to return. There has been no official announcement on when season four of the modern western series will return. Now, “Yellowstone” fans congregating on the online forum community, Reddit, believe they may have cracked the code. A Reddit user that goes by “thefirst_noel” recently shared their findings that point to a late June premiere date. If the poster is correct, the first episode of the new season will take place on Father’s Day, June 20. The poster also believes they have uncovered the title of the first episode and it will be called “Aftermath.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Yellowstone season 4 release date, cast, spoilers, Kevin Costner photos and news

Giddyup, Yellowstone season 4 is on its way, so get ready to ride (and use your remote). The third season of Kevin Costner's Western drama finished on a massive cliffhanger, and fans are on pins and needles to find out what happens to the various Dutton family members. Cast member Cole Hauser recently teased, "Everybody's in danger." Hopefully, answers will come soon — Yellowstone season 4 has already finished filming, so the show could premiere on the Paramount Network as early as this summer.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Airing Every Episode This Memorial Day Weekend Ahead of Season 4: How to Watch

Cancel your Memorial Day weekend plans, Paramount is airing a “Yellowstone” marathon!. Paramount may not have given us a “Yellowstone” Season four trailer yet, but they’re making up for it (kind of) with a weekend-long “Yellowstone” marathon. The network will air every episode of the show starting with season one during Memorial Day weekend. “Yellowstone” announced the marathon via Twitter with a video. The video features clips from the show as a narrator hypes the marathon.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Star Kevin Costner Asks for Hilarious ‘Wrong Answers’ for Stoic John Dutton Photo

“What’s going through John Dutton’s mind here? Wrong answers only,” asks the Yellowstone legend on his official Instagram Monday. And fans are absolutely delivering. Within his post, Costner includes a rarer shot of his most iconic modern character: John Dutton. The image would make for a fantastic post on its own. But leave it to the man himself to up the ante as only he and ol’ JD can.
TV Seriescountryliving.com

A 'Yellowstone' Fan Did Some Digging to Find the Season 4 Premiere Date

Season 3 of Yellowstone concluded on August 23, 2020, and Paramount Network confirmed a fourth season was in the works. The first three seasons premiered in June, which lead to widespread speculation that season 4 would follow suit and begin on June 20, 2021. However, a Reddit thread suggests that...
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Is Beth Dutton Secretly Making Ranch Insanely Wealthy Through Tactic Dismissed by Jamie?

Early on in Yellowstone, Jamie became livid with Beth for using the family ranch as an “investor,” but could this end up saving the family down the line?. Oh, Duttons. What a tangled web you weave. None more so than patriarch John Dutton, his only daughter Beth, and his adopted “black sheep” of a son, Jamie. As our premise notes, Beth took a risk with her family’s ranch at some point in their past, using the property and its assets as an “investor” to build capital. Jamie was furious with her, but outside of that, we really don’t know much else.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Who Did ‘Lloyd’ Actor Forrie J. Smith Play on Legendary Western ‘Tombstone’?

Everyone’s favorite Yellowstone senior cowboy Forrie J. Smith is no stranger to playing parts in western theme television shows and film. on Yellowstone, is a real cowboy in real life. Playing roles in westerns comes naturally to Forrie because he has been there and done that. Born and raised in Montana, he grew up around a cattle ranch and has had more than his share of experience atop a horse. A true cowboy at heart, Smith brings that same attitude to his Yellowstone character, Lloyd Pierce. The senior statesman of the bunkhouse crew, Lloyd has quickly become a fan favorite. You would be hard-pressed to find a Yellowstone watcher that isn’t rooting for Lloyd. Full of knowledge and kindness, it is tough to not fall in love with Smith’s character as most fans already have.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Will Ryan Actor Ian Bohen Find Love in Season 4?

Will “Yellowstone” character Ryan, played by actor Ian Bohen finally find himself a love match in season four?. Throughout all three seasons of “Yellowstone,” Ian Bohen’s character, Ryan, is the only character we can think of that hasn’t had any sort of love interest. The bunkhouse cowboy and livestock agent is woman (or man) free and seems to be okay with it.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Does Jamie Dutton Get ‘Too Much Hate’ From His Family?

The wait for a brand new season of hit Paramount Network series Yellowstone continues as we move deeper into the month of June. In the show’s absence, Yellowstone fans have turned to internet forums to discuss and dissect their favorite show. On forums, such as Reddit, you will find pretty much everything you can imagine regarding the modern western drama. Fans often bring up points that inspire great debate among Yellowstone loyalists. A recent Redditor asks a question that most every fan has asked themselves: Does Jamie Dutton get too much hate from his family?
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Why Some Fans Are Totally Divided on Kevin Costner’s Character on the Series

“Yellowstone” fans can’t seem to decide what they think about the John Dutton character. But they can all agree on one thing: Kevin Costner is excellent in the role. In a recent Reddit discussion, fans sounded off about John Dutton, with some expressing admiration and others tearing the character down. Whatever else he may be – good or bad businessman, kind or cruel father – John Dutton is clearly polarizing.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Does Kelly Reilly’s New Photo from Chief Joseph Ranch Mean Anything for Season 4?

If Taylor Sheridan and the folks over at Yellowstone could get on their horse and release Season 4, that would be sincerely appreciated. Folks across the country have been waiting for over a year now for Yellowstone Season 4, and each day without it’s premiere, or just new info about it, is agony. While playing guessing games and theorizing about what comes next has been fun, it’s time to return to the Dutton Ranch.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Will Walker Use Lloyd’s Insight to Betray the Dutton Family?

Will Walker set up the Dutton family with the insight that Lloyd let slip on Yellowstone? There is a possibility. Walker is a wildcard on the Dutton’s property. He knows too much about the sketchy and illegal operations that go on and is a liability, to say the least. The cowboy is only loyal to himself and will work solely in his best interest, which, in our opinion, is just to lay low and keep his mouth shut.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Fans Weigh in on the ‘Most Brutal Scene’ of the Show Thus Far

“Yellowstone” fans weigh in on the most brutal scene of the hit Paramount drama’s last three seasons. “Yellowstone” isn’t exactly a feel-good, hug a puppy, frolic through a meadow type of show. It is more of a beat you to the ground, shoot you off a cliff, ‘did you give me a funny look, punk,’ series. And in the past three seasons, there are plenty of brutal scenes to go around.