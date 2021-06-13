Martinsville-region COVID-19/coronavirus daily update from state, nation and world: June 13

There was a return to all 0s in the daily data report from the West Piedmont Health District. That was the first time since June 1, when zeroes were recorded for the second day in a row. There were also only 73 cases reported statewide, second only to 59 cases on June 1 as the fewest since March 2020. The 0s kept the district's 7-day average of cases at 3, but the 7-day rate per 100,000 population dropped to 2.2 and the 14th day total per 100K is at 36.3. All are at their lowest points since just about a year ago.