Witnesses have described the terrifying moment crew asked for ‘strong men’ to help subdue a passenger who tried to open a door on a Delta flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta.An eyewitness said on Twitter that passenger grabbed the public addresss system in the front galley and made an announcement telling others to take their seats and to be prepared to put on their oxygen masks, before attempting to force open the door.Someone tried hijacking our plane from LAX to ATL pic.twitter.com/fkPDPR60hu— AB (@alifuckingburns) June 12, 2021The passenger appeared to be wearing an orange life jacket.In response, flight attendants asked...