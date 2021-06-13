Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

G7 agrees to end new gov't support for coal power by end of 2021

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zsdXu_0aT0GiwB00

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) - The Group of Seven nations on Sunday pledged to rapidly scale up technologies and policies that accelerate the transition away from unabated coal capacity, including ending new government support for coal power by the end of this year.

The countries, in a communique following their summit in Britain, confirmed pledges to increase climate finance contributions as part of efforts to reduce emissions that contribute to climate change and help a move toward cleaner energy, although climate groups said firm cash promises and other details were missing.

“Coal power generation is the single biggest cause of greenhouse gas emissions,” the seven nations - the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan - said, adding “continued global investment in unabated coal power generation is incompatible with keeping 1.5°C within reach.”

“We stress that international investments in unabated coal must stop now and we commit now to an end to new direct government support for unabated international thermal coal power generation by the end of 2021,” they said.

U.S. President Joe Biden, speaking after the summit, noted a commitment of up to $2 billion “to support developing countries as they transition away from unabated coal-fired power.”

The nations, in their statement, vowed to focus on other technologies, including carbon capture, to help speed up the transition away from coal.

“We will focus on accelerating progress on electrification and batteries, hydrogen, carbon capture, usage and storage, zero emission aviation and shipping, and for those countries that opt to use it, nuclear power,” the communique said.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
162K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Thermal Coal#Nuclear Power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Coal Industry1
News Break
POTUS
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Related
Energy Industrywtaq.com

Japan pledges $10 billion financial support for Asia’s energy transition

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan on Monday pledged to offer $10 billion financial aid for decarbonisation projects in Asia, such as renewable energy, energy-saving and conversion to gas-fired power generation from coal-fired power to help with an energy transition. In a virtual meeting with ASEAN energy ministers, Japan’s Minster of Economy,...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Japan proposes $10 bil in finance for ASEAN renewables, LNG to aid energy transition

Carbon neutrality declarations, roadmap needed for transition finance. Japan also seeks energy transition with Australia, US, Middle East. Japan has offered ASEAN energy ministers $10 billion in public finance for renewables and LNG projects, as part of a package of measures aimed at helping the group of 10 Southeastern Asian economies accelerate their moves toward energy transition.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Axios

A $1 billion plan to deploy clean power in developing nations

Two foundations just unveiled a $1 billion initiative to help deliver clean energy to huge numbers of people worldwide who lack electricity access — and they hope it catalyzes vastly more outside capital. Driving the news: The Rockefeller and Ikea foundations said the new program "aims to reduce 1 billion...
Energy Industrygoldmanprize.org

Kimiko Hirata: Stopping the Expansion of Coal Power in Japan

As a climate policy advocate for many decades, I was truly shocked to see the Japanese government and corporations rush to return to coal power following the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear accident in 2011. Japan’s promotion of coal power projects in the midst of a climate crisis clearly indicated that the climate was not an important issue for Japan, or was just fully ignored.
Energy IndustryPV Tech

Australian renewable hydrogen hub blocked by federal government

Plans for a green hydrogen hub in Australia that would feature 26GW of solar and wind have been rejected by the federal government due to the project’s environmental impacts. Set to be built on 6,500 square kilometres of land in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, the Asian Renewable Energy...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Britain begins negotiations to join trans-Pacific trade deal

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Britain will begin negotiations on Tuesday to join a trans-Pacific trade deal that it sees as crucial to its post-Brexit pivot away from Europe and towards geographically more distant but faster-growing economies. The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) removes 95% of tariffs...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Brazil Congress approves main text of Eletrobras privatization bill

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s lower house of Congress on Monday approved the main text of a bill allowing the privatization of state-controlled energy giant Eletrobras, with the measure to advance to President Jair Bolsonaro for approval after amendments are considered. The government-proposed bill would privatize Latin America’s biggest power utility,...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Manchin-led committee puts forth sprawling energy infrastructure proposal | House to take big step on eliminating Trump-era rules | Controversial St. Croix oil refinery to shutter 'indefinitely'

MONDAY AGAIN! Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news.Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com. Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin. Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him at @BudrykZack. Today we’re looking at a draft energy infrastructure proposal from the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Supreme Court shuts down moot challenge to Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy

The Supreme Court on Monday shut down a lawsuit challenging former President Donald Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy after President Joe Biden ended it in June. The court in an unsigned order sent the case back to the United States Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit with instructions to toss the case out as moot. The court yanked oral arguments for the case in February shortly after Biden announced that he planned to wind down the policy. The Justice Department at the time asked the justices to toss the case.
Energy Industrytribuneledgernews.com

Arab economies jostle for position in $200 billion green hydrogen race

Jun. 19—RIYADH — Another week, another huge green hydrogen project announcement in the Middle East. This time, it was Egypt's turn. The most populous Arab nation is planning to invest up to $4 billion in a project to create hydrogen through electrolysis powered by renewable energy, Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker said on June 14.
POTUSFox News

The G7 Summit Ends With Addressing COVID, Climate Change and China

The G7 Summit concluded on Sunday with President Biden and the other Group of Seven leaders laying out their economic and international visions while making important decisions that will impact the rest of the world on issues pertaining to COVID-19, climate change and security. At the summit, President Biden encouraged presenting a united front against China and Russia when it comes to their human rights abuses and aggressive activities. Associate Editor at The Wall Street Journal John Bussey joins to discuss how the United States re-established itself as a formidable world force at the G7, how democracies came together at the summit to stand against the wrongdoings of China and Russia, how a global minimum corporate tax will impact the world economy and what President Biden will likely bring up in his upcoming one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Environmentfromthetrenchesworldreport.com

G7 Leaders to Agree Anti-Coal, Anti-Car, and Carbon-Cutting Targets

(AFP) — G7 leaders were on Sunday urged to take urgent action to secure the future of the planet, as they finalised new conservation and emissions targets to curb climate change, and wrapped up a three-day summit where revived Western unity has been on show. Veteran environmentalist and broadcaster David...