Kuwait's economy contracted by 9.9% in 2020 -state news agency

 8 days ago

DUBAI, June 13 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s gross domestic product contracted 9.9% last year, compared with growth of 0.4% in 2019, mainly because of the sharp drop in oil prices, state news agency KUNA reported on Sunday. (Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous Writing by Yousef Saba Editing by David Goodman )

